Prairie County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-15 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Faulkner, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry; Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Perry County in central Arkansas Southwestern Faulkner County in central Arkansas Central Saline County in central Arkansas Central Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 1256 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little Italy, or 11 miles west of Maumelle, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Benton... West Little Rock Maumelle... Bryant Downtown Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock Haskell... Shannon Hills Wrightsville... Argenta Traskwood... Otter Creek Ironton... Roland in Pulaski County Protho Junction... Geyer Springs Mabelvale... Salem in Saline County This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 110 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 141 and 155. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pulaski; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR EASTERN SALINE AND CENTRAL PULASKI COUNTIES At 112 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Little Rock, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Benton... West Little Rock Maumelle... Bryant Downtown Little Rock... Southwest Little Rock Shannon Hills... Wrightsville Argenta... Otter Creek Ironton... Geyer Springs Mabelvale... Salem in Saline County Levy... State Fairgrounds Burns Park... Chenal Valley This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 116 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 144 and 155. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Faulkner, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry; Pulaski; Saline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Perry, southwestern Faulkner, central Saline and central Pulaski Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1244 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wye Mountain, or 11 miles southeast of Perryville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Benton... Sherwood West Little Rock... Maumelle Bryant... Downtown Little Rock Perryville... North Little Rock Airport Southwest Little Rock... Haskell Shannon Hills... Mayflower Argenta... Otter Creek Little Italy... Roland in Pulaski County Protho Junction... Lakewood This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 108 and 142. Interstate 40 between mile markers 136 and 162. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 530 between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 630 between mile markers 1 and 7. Interstate 440 between mile markers 1 and 12. US Highway 67 between mile markers 1 and 5. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 01:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Anderson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Anderson County in central Texas * Until 145 AM CDT. * At 113 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elkhart, or 13 miles southeast of Palestine, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Elkhart. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Monday morning around 1000 AM CDT. Target Area: Buffalo The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From late Thursday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. At 13.0 feet, The railroad underpass on Highway 60 may be flooded. Flooding is also possible along Lawrence Boulevard and Main Street East. Some businesses near the river may be flooded. At 13.5 feet, Water begins to go over highway 60. Flooding also impacts the lower level of slippery`s restaurant. At 14.0 feet, Wisconsin Highway 35 between Maiden Rock and Stockholm may experience flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Monday morning around 1000 AM CDT. Target Area: Wabasha The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From late Thursday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. At 13.0 feet, The railroad underpass on Highway 60 may be flooded. Flooding is also possible along Lawrence Boulevard and Main Street East. Some businesses near the river may be flooded. At 13.5 feet, Water begins to go over highway 60. Flooding also impacts the lower level of slippery`s restaurant. At 14.0 feet, Wisconsin Highway 35 between Maiden Rock and Stockholm may experience flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gregg, Smith, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 22:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Gregg; Smith; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN WOOD...UPSHUR...SOUTHWESTERN CAMP AND WESTERN GREGG COUNTIES At 1217 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gladewater, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Longview, Kilgore, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Big Sandy, Hawkins, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Rosewood, Liberty City, West Mountain, Winona, Union Grove, Warren City, Midway, Perryville, Bettie, Grice and Pritchett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREGG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camp, Franklin, Morris, Titus, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camp; Franklin; Morris; Titus; Upshur; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...NORTHEASTERN WOOD...NORTHWESTERN UPSHUR SOUTHERN MORRIS...SOUTHERN TITUS AND CAMP COUNTIES At 1147 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Rosewood, or 10 miles southeast of Winnsboro, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Numerous trees and tree limbs were reported downed across Franklin County with this storm. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Leesburg, Mount Vernon, Lone Star, Rosewood, Scroggins, Newsome, Purley, Midway, Rocky Mound, Perryville, Hopewell, Holly Springs, Monticello, Harvard, Lafayette, Cypress, Center Point and Bettie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Forrest, Lamar by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Forrest; Lamar Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Forrest and southeastern Lamar Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1143 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mclaurin to near Lumberton. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lumberton, Mclaurin, Brooklyn, Maxie and Rock Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FORREST COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Love by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Love FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Oklahoma, including the following county, Love. * WHEN...Until 230 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1122 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Leon, Rubottom, Burneyville and Courtney. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LOVE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Harrison and Jackson Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1202 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Vancleave to 9 miles southwest of Saucier. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Long Beach, Moss Point, St. Martin, Escatawpa, Gautier, D`iberville, Latimer, Lyman, Saucier, Gulf Hills, Vancleave, Gulf Park Estates, Hickory Hills and Gulfport Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 29 and 70. Interstate 110 in Mississippi between mile markers 3 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant, Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grant; Pendleton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN GRANT AND SOUTHWESTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES At 500 PM EDT, radar indicated that thunderstorms that had produced very heavy rain across the warned area have moved out. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected from this excessive rainfall in a short period of time. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Williamstown, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Morgan, Williamstown Lake, Knoxville, Cherry Grove, Goforth, Camp Northward, Marcus, Cordova, Northcutt and Sherman. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
GRANT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Smith, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Gregg; Smith; Upshur A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SMITH...UPSHUR AND WESTERN GREGG COUNTIES At 1228 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Liberty City, or near White Oak, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Longview, Kilgore, White Oak, Gladewater, Gilmer, Big Sandy, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Rosewood, Liberty City, West Mountain, Union Grove, Warren City, Bettie, Grice and Pritchett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREGG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 22:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-15 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Idaho, southeastern Mineral, southern Lake, southwestern Missoula and north central Ravalli Counties through 1045 PM MDT/945 PM PDT/ At 1013 PM MDT/913 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Alberton to 9 miles west of Stevensville. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Missoula, Lolo, Alberton, Bonner-West Riverside, Wye, Florence, East Missoula, Frenchtown, Evaro, Ninemile, Huson and Cyr. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 68 and 111. Highway 93 between mile markers 0 and 9. Highway 93 S between mile markers 67 and 94. Highway 200 near mile marker 0. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Orleans and St. Tammany Parishes, southwestern Harrison, Hancock and southern Pearl River Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1150 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Abita Springs to 8 miles northeast of Kiln. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Slidell, Long Beach, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Covington, Waveland, Diamondhead, East New Orleans, Pearl River, Abita Springs, Lake Catherine, Kiln, Pearlington, Lacombe, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center, Bush and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 246 and 254, and between mile markers 261 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 28. Interstate 12 between mile markers 62 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 510 near mile marker 1. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 23:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western George, Perry, southwestern Wayne, Greene and Stone Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1138 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Ovett to near Mcneil. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wiggins, Richton, Leakesville, Perkinston, McHenry, Beaumont, New Augusta and McLain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: North Walton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Geneva and north central Walton Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Florala to 11 miles southeast of Lockhart. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include De Funiak Springs, Hacoda, Cluster Springs, Gaskin, Sand Hill, Center Ridge, Piney Grove, De Funiak Spring Airport, Glendale and Caney Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
WALTON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rockwall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 00:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Rockwall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR ROCKWALL...SOUTHERN COLLIN AND NORTHEASTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 1238 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Allen, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Plano, Garland, McKinney, Frisco, Richardson, Allen, Rowlett, Wylie, Rockwall, Sachse, Murphy, Royse City, Heath, Fate, Lucas, Parker, Mobile City, Lavon, McLendon-Chisholm and St. Paul. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cooke, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Texas. Target Area: Cooke; Grayson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cooke and west central Grayson Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1248 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gainesville, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gainesville, Whitesboro, Collinsville, Lindsay, Callisburg, Lake Kiowa, Tioga and Sadler. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 492 and 503. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
COOKE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henderson, Kaufman, Rains, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Texas. Target Area: Henderson; Kaufman; Rains; Van Zandt Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Kaufman, Van Zandt, Henderson and southeastern Rains Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1113 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Golden to near Canton to Seagoville. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Seagoville, Athens, Kaufman, Gun Barrel City, Canton, Grand Saline, Mabank, Crandall, Chandler, Van, Malakoff, Tool, Combine, Seven Points, Kemp, Brownsboro, Eustace, Berryville, Trinidad and Fruitvale. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 521 and 541. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX

