The 76ers played the most depressing game of chicken in NBA history with Ben Simmons during the first two-thirds of the season before trading him along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden and Paul Millsap. James Harden happily joined the 76ers, the supposed Robin to Joel Embiid’s Batman, and everything went according to plan at first. The 76ers concluded the regular season going 16-8 after the All-Star break and were a dark horse pick to win the title. Then they lost for the second season in a row in the Eastern Conference Semis to the Heat, regressing with Harden in and Simmons out.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO