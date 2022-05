NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Repairs are set to begin on Sunday to the I-40 Sparta Pike overpass in Lebanon, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said. An emergency contract was awarded to Mid-State Construction on April 15 and work is expected to be completed by July 15, just in time for the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair at the nearby James Ward Agricultural Center.

LEBANON, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO