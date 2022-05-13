ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows small dog rescued from sixth floor ledge of Las Vegas hotel

By Duncan Phenix
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group of people gathered at the pool of the Virgin Hotel today to watch nervously as a small black dog stood on the ledge of a hotel room on the sixth floor.

Martha Montgomery sent the video of the tense moments to 8NewsNow.com. The video shows the small dog on the ledge outside the room’s French door windows.

    A small dog was rescued from a sixth floor ledge outside the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas Thursday. (Image: Martha Montgomery)
    A small dog was rescued from a sixth floor ledge outside the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas Thursday. (Image: Martha Montgomery)

It appears someone inside the room broke the lock and was able to open the French doors, reach over a railing and grab the dog, pulling it to safety. The crowd watching below cheered and clapped when seeing the dog would be OK.

8NewsNow.com has asked Virgin Hotels about this incident. Virgin Hotels told 8NewsNow.com only confirmed the French doors are locked shut but can be opened in an emergency. Virgin Hotels did not provide information on how the dog could get on the patio ledge of the room.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

