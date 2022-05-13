ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

UDOT: ‘Work zones are not a playground’

By Nick McGurk
ABC 4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the summer of construction begins — UDOT is planning 175 projects totaling $2.5 billion this summer — officials are warning people to stay off of construction sites. “We’ve had several reports of people...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPCW

Expect more Highway 40 delays starting this week

Drivers heading into Heber City have hit construction delays on U.S. Highway 40 recently, and drivers going uphill can expect the same this week. Crews for the Utah Department of Transportation have been updating bridges on Highway 40 for about two months, and the agency says the next phase could cause “heavy delays.” That’s scheduled to begin Monday or soon after.
HEBER CITY, UT
suindependent.com

New Water Ordinances Ignore What’s Really Needed

New Water Ordinances Ignore What’s Really Needed. The southwest water situation has been serious for a while, but the Colorado River system that provides water to over forty million people is now experiencing energy problems, too, due to Lake Powell’s water level at Glen Canyon Dam. The level in Lake Powell has reached a point where the Bureau of Reclamation that manages Glen Canyon Dam’s power is jumping through hoops to ensure there is enough power for the millions of people in five states, including Utah, who rely on it. The lake’s level is at 3,522 feet, the lowest since it was filled in the 1960s. The lowest point at which the dam can produce power is 3,490 feet. And, the challenge is even greater because the less power they produce, the less revenue they get from the power sales. The less water pressure created by the lake’s level, the less efficiently the power turbines run. Reclamation is holding back water in Lake Powell to keep the level up and releasing water from upper reservoirs in the Colorado River Storage System to help. Specifically, Flaming Gorge Reservoir (currently 78% full itself) is being used to prop up Lake Powell, but at a Utah Colorado River Authority meeting it was made clear that even draining all the upper reservoirs would not maintain an adequate level in Lake Powell indefinitely.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County Council drafts resolution against bypass road through full length of North Fields

As the study for how to reduce Heber City traffic continues, the Wasatch County Council plans to take a position against a route that would interrupt open space. The council drafted, but didn’t vote on, a message that opposes the idea to build a road through the North Fields, which are thousands of acres of pastures north of Heber City. Council members like Steve Farrell tweaked the wording of a draft resolution on the issue.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Traffic backed up 5 miles on I-15 after rollover crash in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic was backed up for five miles on Interstate 15 in Utah County after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Sunday. Officials said an SUV hauling a trailer rolled over and blocked two right lanes around 14600 South on northbound I-15. They said only minor injuries...
BLUFFDALE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
ksl.com

New parking garage seeks to unlock potential for growing Salt Lake neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — As the mayor of Salt Lake City, Erin Mendenhall is asked to attend a lot of groundbreaking events. These are ceremonies to celebrate the beginning of some sort of major structure that will one day play a vital part in the community, such as a new office building or facility. But as she stood in front of a crowd gathered outside of Industry on Thursday afternoon, she admitted she typically doesn't get excited about parking garages. The one that will fill the ground she was standing on might be the exception.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Why is Utah getting trashed?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s beautiful views are known all over the world but if you look closer, the views give way to something not nearly as nice. Litter is everywhere. Piece by piece the entire state is being trashed. John Gleason, the spokesperson for UDOT,...
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Utah’s Megadrought: Have the abundance of Spring rains made a difference?

Despite the recent recurring rains we have had along the Wasatch Front, in the month of April and early May, Utah is not even close to being in the clear in the midst of our twenty-year megadrought. Examining the snowpack totals in Utah’s various drainage basins we can see the extent of the problem.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Washington Co. cities pass water saving ordinances

IVINS, Utah (ABC4) – Cities in Washington County are working to decrease water usage by implementing new ordinances as Utah continues to see record drought conditions. Washington City has several lots filled with grass, but officials say they’re working to change that. A new ordinance was just passed last night. “It limits the amount of […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Udot#Urban Construction#The Utah Dept#Transportation
KOLO TV Reno

1 hour on western Nevada highways: 2 motorcycle fatals, 1 auto fatal

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Motorcyclists died in separate crashes on the highway through Virginia City less than 45 minutes apart Sunday afternoon. Minutes after the second motorcycle fatality on Nevada 341, a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle crash on Nevada 88 in Douglas County rolled and ended up upside in the water in the West Fork of the Carson River, the Nevada State Police said. A person was taken by medical helicopter from that crash but was later declared dead.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
Gephardt Daily

Two transported to hospital after I-80 crash at 5600 West

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, May 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people have been transported to an area hospital after a semi collided with a car at 5600 West on Interstate 80 Saturday afternoon, and both vehicles ended up in the median. Trooper Mike Alexander, Utah Highway Patrol, told...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ladailypost.com

Posts From The Road: Scenic Byway 24 In Utah

Color and Design: The various red colors from rose to orange to red with layers of yellow mixed in create a beautiful design on this rock cliff near the entrance to Capitol Reef National Park. Photo by Gary Warren/ladailypost.com. Fremont River: The Fremont River travels along Scenic Byway 24 and...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kslnewsradio.com

Utah officials remind drivers of motorcycle lane filtering

SALT LAKE CITY — As summer approaches, the Utah Department of Public Safety wants to remind drivers to share the road with motorcyclists who may be motorcycle lane filtering. What is motorcycle lane filtering?. Many of us have seen this activity. The Utah DPS defines this as “the act...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Man struck, killed in Ogden intersection

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – At around 10:22 p.m. on Friday, May 13, officers responded to an automobile pedestrian accident at the 2800 block of Washington Blvd. Police say that when officers arrived, they learned that a car travelling southbound had hit a man that had been walking eastbound across Washington Blvd. The man was reportedly […]
OGDEN, UT
lakepowelllife.com

New Speeding Law in Utah this Week

A new law went into effect in Utah this week, with the aim of combating high driving speeds in the state. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, if you are speeding over 105 mph you can now be cited with Reckless Driving. This is now a misdemeanor charge where it...
UTAH STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Nevada

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
CARSON CITY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy