Unique Educator Honored: Mrs. Athena Tsokou Kromidas

“Educating the mind without educating the Heart is no education at all,” -Aristotle. An exceptional person, with a heart, who bent rules, considering each child’s needs, shaped all from the mid 1980’s to our present time. Today, they are educated individuals, the backbone of American society, always acting with a heart....
The traditional Israel Day Parade returns to the streets of New York City after a three-year hiatus, according to parade organizers, the New York Jewish Community Council (JCRC-NY). The parade will take place on Sunday, May 22, on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, with the slogan “Together Again,” a response to...
For Her Book on Indigenous Justice in Early America. On Monday, May 9, winners of the coveted Pulitzer Prize – awarded for excellence in journalism and the arts in the United States since 1917 – were announced. Prize recipients included local resident Nicole Eustace, a professor of history at NYU, who received a Pulitzer Prize in History “for a distinguished and appropriately documented book on the history of the United States.”
Especially in Connecticut elected officials claim credit for trying to solve the problems they themselves created. It happened again recently with legislation proposed in the General Assembly to require larger municipalities to create “fair rent” commissions with power to cancel or reduce residential rent increases. Yes, along with...
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Beginning in Westchester County, about 35 miles north of New York City, the Hudson Valley is a convenient escape from the hustle and bustle of the nation’s largest city. Stretching nearly 150 miles to the capital city of Albany, the fertile valley is filled with family farms, orchards, and vineyards committed to regenerative agricultural practices and the production of sustainable food.
What I am about to tell you is a story that blows my mind. It's about a New York town that was here one day and gone the next. Literally off the map. How does a town simply disappear?. This is the story of Neversink. Imagine coming home one day...
ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional funding has been made available for families in New York. On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the distribution of $28 million in Pandemic Emergency Assistance funding to help struggling families with children. Beginning May 14, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance will issue one-time payments of $250 to eligible […]
Many people are looking to buy real estate in New York. Here are some cities and towns that financial experts would warn you to stay away from. I've been house hunting in the Hudson Valley for a couple of years now and things aren't looking too good. I had finally saved up just enough money for a significant down payment on my first home and then a global pandemic hits. The pandemic shut down New York City which drove a lot of residents north to the Hudson Valley region. This has made housing almost impossible to find. Houses that were around $265,000 two years ago are now selling for around $350,000. The mortgage interest rate has also increased.
Family Service Society of Yonkers (FSSY) is partnering with Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers (MHACY) in a joint mission to assist kinship families seeking affordable housing. In this cooperative effort, kinship families (headed by grandparents raising children in the absence of their biological parents) who are seeking affordable housing in Yonkers will receive local preference alongside other groups such as the disabled, veterans and the homeless, making them eligible for priority placement in affordable housing and the receipt of Section 8 vouchers. FSSY Kinship Support Program will facilitate placement of kinship families in affordable housing by performing community outreach and assisting kinship caregivers in completing MHACY’s intake forms to determine their eligibility for both municipal housing and section 8 vouchers.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There are plenty of jobs to choose from when going into the health-care field, but like all careers, some positions bring in more money than others. Data journalism website Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying health-care jobs in New York City, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
New York State is home to some of the best restaurants in the country, and some of the oldest. Have you eaten at New York State's most famous restaurant?. Thrillist came up with a list of the most famous restaurants in every state and D.C. When it came to the Empire state the most popular restaurant was Katz's Delicatessen in New York City.
Charles Cohen is cooking up plans for a Westchester County project to replace the shuttered Doral Arrowwood resort. Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation is considering redeveloping the property into a luxury resort and housing project, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. Rye Brook Mayor Jason Klein said a formal proposal could be sent in a matter of months.
Ron Williams, owner of Ron's Trucking Corp., came up with the idea of holding an annual raffle for toys and home goods – bringing some Christmas joy to Yonkers in the middle of May. Local residents get the opportunity to head home with products they may not otherwise be...
All SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits this month. √ Nearly $1 billion in supplemental benefits distributed since January. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for May. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York state economy.
Almost three-quarters of New York state under the CDC's high-risk designation for COVID is being urged to wear face masks in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. The new recommendation came from the State Department of Health Friday afternoon and falls in line with CDC guidance. The health commissioner is urging everyone in the state's 45 counties considered high-risk to don a face mask again. New York City remains at a medium or low-risk level.
Many 20th century New York business tycoons and high-society families had summer homes (AKA mansions ) out on Long Island, and as over-the-top as they were, we now have some beautiful historic architecture and landscapes to explore!
New York state is known for its world-class hospitals. But a survey released this week finds many receive low grades when it comes to patient safety, according to a survey released this week by the health care group Leapfrog. The data graded hospitals based on feedback from patients and their...
Starting in November, New York City companies will be required to include salary or salary range information in their job postings, in a new initiative by local authorities to improve transparency and combat compensation inequities, which particularly affect women and minorities.
