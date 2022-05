A federal judge in Louisiana is poised to rule on one of the biggest challenges to President Biden’s effort to end COVID-era restrictions for migrants seeking asylum. U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays heard arguments Friday from 21 states looking to stop the end of Title 42 as well as the U.S. Justice Department which says the Centers for Disease Control is within its authority to end the policy without public comment.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO