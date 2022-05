Ohio County, OH — Ohio County Special Olympics taking part in a fundraising softball game against employees from Sheetz gas station on Saturday morning. "We're out having fun," Ohio County Special Olympics Secretary Linda Fleming said. "They're going down state next week so we're getting them prepared for going down there. Most of this fundraising is what's going to help us go down state, get uniforms and things they need. I want them to. My daughter is one of the athletes and she loves it and it's important to her, makes it important to all of us."

OHIO COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO