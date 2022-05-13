ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

19-year-old arrested, charged in connection with high school seniors found dead in The Woodlands

KHOU
KHOU
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old has been arrested after two Woodlands High School students were found dead earlier this month. The suspect has been identified as Abdulbaaith Adewale. He has been charged with two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance causing death or serious bodily...

www.khou.com

Comments / 1

