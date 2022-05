COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Shaylan Ahearn is in her third season with the Maryland women's lacrosse team, a traditional power, but she had never reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament. As a freshman, she saw the season get shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the following year the Terrapins lost in the second round to Duke - the same opponent they faced Sunday in College Park.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO