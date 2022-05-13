ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

Man identified as fatal Sheldon fire victim

By Laila Freeman
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 6 days ago

Correction : The original story indicated the victim was a woman. This is incorrect. The story has been corrected.

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials at the Sheldon Fire Co. released the identity of one person who died in an early morning fire on April 25.

According to the Sheldon Fire Co. Facebook page, crews were called to an apartment fire. The department asked for help from Sanborn and Hospers fire departments.

Crews discovered a victim of the fire in a back bedroom when they entered the apartment for a second time.

One death was confirmed after the fire was contained and transported to the State medical examiner in Ankeny for positive identification.

The person was identified as Marlyn Anderson, 60, of Sheldon.

The fire also damaged neighboring apartments resulting in 11 occupants without homes.

