(Fargo, ND) -- NDSU's Dean of the College of Business Dr. Scott Beaulier is moving from the Midwest to the University of Wyoming. The info comes from Dr. Beaulier, who held the tile of 'the youngest dean in America' six years ago. He is the winning candidate among five finalists for the Dean's title at the University of Wyoming's College of Business.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO