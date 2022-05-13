Nine U.S. Gulf Coast refineries exceeded federal benzene levels – study

Soon to be one of the largest taxpayers in Splendora ISD, Husteel will open a steel manufacturing plant in Splendora off Midline Road. Husteel is the second-largest steel manufacturer in South Korea for all kinds of products from the steel pipe for oil wells to those used for infrastructure. The $122 million projects will bring 100 jobs to the area. With the development of Husteel Industry Group, so far, with more than a dozen branches, in order to ensure business development, has more than 200 acres of a steel distribution center in Tianjin, Jiangsu, and other places, the annual inventory of all kinds of material and seamless steel pipe 50,000 tons, to meet foreign customer and emergency needs of domestic projects. Group also involves following the development of related industries, such as the Group investment (overseas Department, domestic commerce, hotel marketing company), real estate projects, shipbuilding, equipment base, and electrically controlled valve factory. The current yearly production capacity of the company is 240,000 metric tons of steel pipes, that are produced by 4 production lines, with sizes ranging from (1/2 – 20) inches. The focus is on OCTG (casing, tubing, and drill pipe), but we also provide line pipe and specialty tubular for refineries and high tech applications, which are used for a variety of applications including oil and gas wells drilling, extracting oil and gas.

SPLENDORA, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO