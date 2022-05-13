Nine U.S. Gulf Coast refineries exceeded federal benzene levels – study
By Syndicated Content
go955.com
3 days ago
HOUSTON (Reuters) – Nine U.S. Gulf Coast refineries exceeded the federal regulatory action level between 2018 and 2020 for pollution from benzene, which causes cancer, according to a study by the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) released on Thursday. The nine are among 56 U.S. refineries with high benzene...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Phillips 66 has responded to a report saying its Westlake plant released more more than acceptable set levels of benzene emissions in 2021. The plant blamed the excess emissions on damage from hurricanes Laura and Delta, but said repairs have been made and emissions have returned to amounts below the action level.
HOUSTON (Reuters) -The state of Texas’ power-grid operator on Friday called on residents to cut their electricity use this weekend after six generating plants fell offline in a heatwave. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said six generation plants, providing 2,900 megawatts (MW), tripped offline on Friday. All...
Louisiana is such a unique place to live, especially South Louisiana. I know that there are some bad things that happen in our state but overall this is a pretty good place to call home. Only in Louisiana made a listing of the 9 privileges Louisianians have that the rest...
Invasive apple snails have become a recent problem for some residents and fishermen parts Vermilion and Jeff Davis Parish. Apple snails are native to South America. They appeared for the first time in Louisiana over 10 years ago and now can be found in freshwater, lakes, and rivers.
The operator of Texas' power grid asked residents to conserve electricity Friday after six power plants went offline amid soaring temperatures. Brad Jones, CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said in a statement that the company had lost roughly 2,900 megawatts of electricity — or enough to power nearly 600,000 homes, the Texas Tribune reported.
Editor's Note: El Paso's electric grid is separate from Texas and would not be impacted. After six power plants went down unexpectedly Friday — and with hot weather expected across Texas this weekend — the Electric Reliability Council of Texas on Friday evening is asking consumers to conserve electricity through Sunday.
AUSTIN, Texas — May is typically Texas’ rainiest month. While the state is currently experiencing a drought, that actually increases the risk of flash flooding. Climate change is also causing more frequent and severe flooding from severe weather. Even so, the Texas Department of Insurance reports only 14%...
Soon to be one of the largest taxpayers in Splendora ISD, Husteel will open a steel manufacturing plant in Splendora off Midline Road. Husteel is the second-largest steel manufacturer in South Korea for all kinds of products from the steel pipe for oil wells to those used for infrastructure. The $122 million projects will bring 100 jobs to the area. With the development of Husteel Industry Group, so far, with more than a dozen branches, in order to ensure business development, has more than 200 acres of a steel distribution center in Tianjin, Jiangsu, and other places, the annual inventory of all kinds of material and seamless steel pipe 50,000 tons, to meet foreign customer and emergency needs of domestic projects. Group also involves following the development of related industries, such as the Group investment (overseas Department, domestic commerce, hotel marketing company), real estate projects, shipbuilding, equipment base, and electrically controlled valve factory. The current yearly production capacity of the company is 240,000 metric tons of steel pipes, that are produced by 4 production lines, with sizes ranging from (1/2 – 20) inches. The focus is on OCTG (casing, tubing, and drill pipe), but we also provide line pipe and specialty tubular for refineries and high tech applications, which are used for a variety of applications including oil and gas wells drilling, extracting oil and gas.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - COVID-19 cases are ticking up again in Louisiana. On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 730 new cases. The day before the number was 884. Dr. Fred Lopez is an infectious diseases expert at LSU Health New Orleans. “We’re seeing an increase and we’ve seen...
U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
Many people have different opinions on where the most beautiful spots in America are, Some will say, Maine, Vermont, and Washington. While others will mention Hawaii and Texas. Everyone has their preference, but when a major national platform honors you, it means you really are beautiful in many people's eyes. This Wisconsin town has been listed as one of the most beautiful in the USA.
ZACHARY, La. (AP) — You can’t quite see it yet from Plank Road or La. 19 near Zachary, but work crews are building a man-made river from scratch. Down inside a huge, wide “V” carved out of the earth, concrete pillars for a bridge have been poured and smoothed out by workers. Nearby, long-reach excavators placed big boulders along the sides of a channel, while other digging machines clawed up dirt and dumped it into trucks that hauled it away.
Constant rule changes meant to help homeowners after Hurricane Katrina ended up hurting those in need. In early 2008, I sat with Paul Rainwater shortly after he was named head of Louisiana’s hurricane recovery agency and asked him how the state planned to enforce tens of thousands of separate agreements with individual homeowners who promised to rebuild and reoccupy their homes within three years in exchange for receiving federally funded Road Home grants.
In a late-session surprise, the Louisiana House has overwhelmingly approved a bill that would bar third graders with reading problems from moving to the fourth grade. Around 4,500 of Louisiana's third graders could be affected if the bill becomes law, depending on where the state sets the bar for passage, officials said.
AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
The statewide average for a gallon of unleaded gas hit a new statewide average record on Friday of $4.11, according to AAA. Diesel hit a record earlier in the week, on Wednesday it was $5.25 per gallon on average across Texas, according to AAA. But why the disparity?. The last...
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on whether a ban on non-unanimous jury verdicts must apply to convictions before 2018. This could affect roughly 1,500 people behind bars. But this case centers on one man convicted of murder by a ten to two jury 25 years ago. Deputy Director at The Promise of Justice Initiative Jamila Johnson said she is encouraged by the case.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Time is ticking for residents to weigh in on where the potential site of a new Mississippi River bridge should be. A new bridge is proposed south of metro Baton Rouge connecting LA 1 and LA 30. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development along...
