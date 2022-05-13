ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Nine U.S. Gulf Coast refineries exceeded federal benzene levels – study

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (Reuters) – Nine U.S. Gulf Coast refineries exceeded the federal regulatory action level between 2018 and 2020 for pollution from benzene, which causes cancer, according to a study by the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) released on Thursday. The nine are among 56 U.S. refineries with high benzene...

jack1065.com

Texas grid operator calls for power conservation as temperatures climb

HOUSTON (Reuters) -The state of Texas’ power-grid operator on Friday called on residents to cut their electricity use this weekend after six generating plants fell offline in a heatwave. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said six generation plants, providing 2,900 megawatts (MW), tripped offline on Friday. All...
HOUSTON, TX
Talk Radio 960am

9 Privileges That Louisiana Residents Have

Louisiana is such a unique place to live, especially South Louisiana. I know that there are some bad things that happen in our state but overall this is a pretty good place to call home. Only in Louisiana made a listing of the 9 privileges Louisianians have that the rest...
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

Apple snails causing problems in Louisiana

Invasive apple snails have become a recent problem for some residents and fishermen parts Vermilion and Jeff Davis Parish. Apple snails are native to South America. They appeared for the first time in Louisiana over 10 years ago and now can be found in freshwater, lakes, and rivers.
LOUISIANA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

'It feels like God just threw a bucket of water on us': Low income communities of color facing increased flood risk from poor infrastructure and development

AUSTIN, Texas — May is typically Texas’ rainiest month. While the state is currently experiencing a drought, that actually increases the risk of flash flooding. Climate change is also causing more frequent and severe flooding from severe weather. Even so, the Texas Department of Insurance reports only 14%...
AUSTIN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NEW STEEL PLANT IN SPLENDORA BRINGS OVER 100 JOBS

Soon to be one of the largest taxpayers in Splendora ISD, Husteel will open a steel manufacturing plant in Splendora off Midline Road. Husteel is the second-largest steel manufacturer in South Korea for all kinds of products from the steel pipe for oil wells to those used for infrastructure. The $122 million projects will bring 100 jobs to the area. With the development of Husteel Industry Group, so far, with more than a dozen branches, in order to ensure business development, has more than 200 acres of a steel distribution center in Tianjin, Jiangsu, and other places, the annual inventory of all kinds of material and seamless steel pipe 50,000 tons, to meet foreign customer and emergency needs of domestic projects. Group also involves following the development of related industries, such as the Group investment (overseas Department, domestic commerce, hotel marketing company), real estate projects, shipbuilding, equipment base, and electrically controlled valve factory. The current yearly production capacity of the company is 240,000 metric tons of steel pipes, that are produced by 4 production lines, with sizes ranging from (1/2 – 20) inches. The focus is on OCTG (casing, tubing, and drill pipe), but we also provide line pipe and specialty tubular for refineries and high tech applications, which are used for a variety of applications including oil and gas wells drilling, extracting oil and gas.
SPLENDORA, TX
fox8live.com

COVID-19 cases rising in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - COVID-19 cases are ticking up again in Louisiana. On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 730 new cases. The day before the number was 884. Dr. Fred Lopez is an infectious diseases expert at LSU Health New Orleans. “We’re seeing an increase and we’ve seen...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
westcentralsbest.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Louisiana

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
LOUISIANA STATE
Q985

This Wisconsin Town Was Named Among The Most Beautiful In America

Many people have different opinions on where the most beautiful spots in America are, Some will say, Maine, Vermont, and Washington. While others will mention Hawaii and Texas. Everyone has their preference, but when a major national platform honors you, it means you really are beautiful in many people's eyes. This Wisconsin town has been listed as one of the most beautiful in the USA.
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

To Stop Baton Rouge Floods, They’re Carving a 12-Mile River

ZACHARY, La. (AP) — You can’t quite see it yet from Plank Road or La. 19 near Zachary, but work crews are building a man-made river from scratch. Down inside a huge, wide “V” carved out of the earth, concrete pillars for a bridge have been poured and smoothed out by workers. Nearby, long-reach excavators placed big boulders along the sides of a channel, while other digging machines clawed up dirt and dumped it into trucks that hauled it away.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Louisiana is suing nearly 4,000 residents to get back $300 million in Katrina rebuilding money

Constant rule changes meant to help homeowners after Hurricane Katrina ended up hurting those in need. In early 2008, I sat with Paul Rainwater shortly after he was named head of Louisiana’s hurricane recovery agency and asked him how the state planned to enforce tens of thousands of separate agreements with individual homeowners who promised to rebuild and reoccupy their homes within three years in exchange for receiving federally funded Road Home grants.
LOUISIANA STATE
KVUE

Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Why is diesel so much more expensive than unleaded?

The statewide average for a gallon of unleaded gas hit a new statewide average record on Friday of $4.11, according to AAA. Diesel hit a record earlier in the week, on Wednesday it was $5.25 per gallon on average across Texas, according to AAA. But why the disparity?. The last...
HOUSTON, TX
cenlanow.com

Louisiana Supreme Court hears case that could impact 1,500 inmates convicted by non-unanimous juries

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on whether a ban on non-unanimous jury verdicts must apply to convictions before 2018. This could affect roughly 1,500 people behind bars. But this case centers on one man convicted of murder by a ten to two jury 25 years ago. Deputy Director at The Promise of Justice Initiative Jamila Johnson said she is encouraged by the case.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Weigh in on potential site of new Mississippi River bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Time is ticking for residents to weigh in on where the potential site of a new Mississippi River bridge should be. A new bridge is proposed south of metro Baton Rouge connecting LA 1 and LA 30. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development along...
BATON ROUGE, LA

