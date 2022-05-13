ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

Lorain County reports spike in overdose related emergency rooms visits

By DaLaun Dillard
 3 days ago
It was this same time in 2020, News 5 reported about a number of overdoes in Lorain County in a span of 12 hours. Two years later, that same county’s public health department is sounding the alarm about same issue.

“We found that it was a large amount of use around the last week of October, beginning of November and we found that it was a large amount of use now at the beginning of spring, what you see is that it’s tied to when it’s become available,” said health commissioner Mark Adams.

Lorain Health officials reported two spikes in opioid related overdoses emergency room visits in the first week of May, seven visits on May 1 and eight visits on May 7, according to Adams.

“We’re putting together measures, we’re meeting every other day to try and look at how we can get out in the community and how can we try to reduce this as much as possible,” said Adams.

Lorain County health official say if you do use drugs that are not from a pharmacy:

  • Never use alone, call 1-800-484-3731.
  • Get a Narcan rescue kit for free. Have a kit mailed to you in 1-3 business days, order online, here .
  • Pick up a kit at Lorain County Public Health at 9880 S. Murray Ridge Road, Elyria.
  • Find another Narcan pick up location, here .
  • Visit the Harm Reduction Clinic at The Nord Center , 3150 Clifton Ave., Lorain, to exchange syringes and get support.
  • Know that recovery is possible. When you’re ready to ask for help, call 1-800-888-616.

In the meantime, Adams said an action plan to address this issue should be finished by June, but he’s leaning on advocacy groups like MHARS of Lorain County .

“It’s tragic, what’s happening to the youth in our community,” said Michael Doud with MHARS.

Doud said the group passes out Narcan and refers people to detox services, it’s also working on a recovery facility to help people struggling with mental and addiction issues.

But on top of fighting the opioid crisis, the group is fighting a crisis of its own, finding labor.

“Our providers are telling us everyday, their positions are open, they’re hard to fill,” said Doud.

