Ceremony honors New Haven firefighter who died in the line of duty 1 year ago

Firefighters from across southwestern Connecticut joined their colleagues in New Haven Thursday to remember one of their own who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Ricardo Torres Jr. died one year ago Thursday while trying to save people from a burning building during a fire on Valley Street.

Torres was honored Thursday morning at Dixwell Fire House. Officials say Torres' memory will never be forgotten.

"At 30 years old, firefighter Torres left us far too soon. But he also left us a model and legacy. A legacy of service, a legacy of bravery, a legacy of heroism," said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

State investigators announced that while arson has been ruled out, the fire caused too much damage to ever pinpoint an actual cause.