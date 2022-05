ATLANTA — Atlanta Police homicide investigators are looking into what led up to a deadly shooting along Campbellton Road Sunday afternoon. According to APD, it happened around 3 p.m. at 1752 Campbellton Road SW. When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death. He was not alert, conscious or breathing. The man was pronounced dead on scene by Grady EMS, APD said.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO