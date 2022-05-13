First-of-its-kind delivery launches from Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The ultimate potato launcher in Pea Ridge on Thursday was in action.

“He texted me and mentioned that he was sitting outside and watching all the drones fly by and deliver these potatoes,” Pea Ridge resident Hayden Alexander said.

She and her husband Cameron Alexander knew exactly what to do for dinner on Thursday. Drone-delivery company Zipline was sending out fresh food from Spud Doctors.

“I never thought I would have food delivered by a drone, but here we are,” Hayden Alexander said.

From its set up at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Pea Ridge, the drones launched fresh meals for the first time ever.

“The excitement of getting dinner delivered via drone. You can watch it literally fall out of the sky. It’s pretty cool,” Spud Doctor’s chef and owner Josh Kitterman said as he packaged up some meals for customers.

“Our aircraft can fly 50 miles out and 50 miles back. They fly at about highway speed,” Zipline General Manager Cord Phelps said.

With no traffic to deal with, Phelps said this is a great way to get a quick meal or just some small items you might have forgotten at the Neighborhood Market.

“I think, moving forward, this is going to be pretty groundbreaking,” he said.

“It was cool. It was exciting, and it definitely increases the convenience for us in our busy lives,” Cameron Alexander said.

Zipline has already been delivering groceries and medical products. To learn more about how to use the service, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.