ELLETTSVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence got the Bull Durham treatment on Saturday. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, sometimes it rains. While the Class 4A No.4 Stars didn’t lose on the field, they lost a chance to upset the top-ranked team in the nation – according to MaxPreps – when a storm forced the cancellation of their highly-anticipated clash with 4A No.1 Roncalli in the second game of the Edgewood Invitational.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO