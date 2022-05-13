ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalida, OH

Kalida’s Siebeneck tosses a perfect game

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago

High School

Baseball

Kalida 10, Continental 0

CONTINENTAL — Kalida’s Justin Siebeneck fired a perfect game. In his five innings, he fanned 11 and walked none. At the plate, EJ Miller was 3 for 3 with 3 RBI and Jaden Smith had a triple. Colin Hoffman had a double and Gabe Roof drove in two runs.

Lima Central Catholic 7, St. Henry 6

ST. HENRY — Lima Central Catholic’s Billy Bourk went 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI and Carson Parker and Jacob Lauck drove in runs. Matt Quatman scored three times. For St. Henry, Matt Knapke was 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI and Elijah Horstman went 2 for 3 with a run. Devin Delzeith and Nolan Schmitz each drove in runs.

Shawnee 15, Elida 3

Shawnee’s Blake Reaman went 2 for 3 with two home runs, 5 RBI and two runs scored and Keaton Cooper scored three times and drove in a run. Driving in runs were Peyton Meredith, Colten Horn, Tyler Windau, Noah Neth and Anthony Best. For Elida, Brady Engle went 2 for 3 with a run and Grant Hardeman, Gunnar Kuhn and Andrew Cockerell all drove i runs.

Van Wert 6, Kenton 5

VAN WERT — Van Wert’s Ethan Rupert was 2 for 4 with a home run, 2 RBI and a run and Kaiden Bates was 2 for 3 with a run. Luke Wessell was 1 for 2 with 2 runs and 2 RBI and Briston Wise was 2 for 3 with a run scored. For Kenton, Luke Leffler went 3 for 4 with 2 RIB and a run scored and Grady Buam and Kyle Thrush drove in runs.

Wapakoneta 12, Fort Recovery 0

FORT RECOVERY — Wapakoneta’s Taylor Echols fired a one-hit shutout while fanning three in five innings of work. At the plate. Zach Rogers drove in three runs and scored twice and Echols drove in two runs. Jacob Brinkman drove in two runs and Alex Lewis was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Austin West went 2 for 2 with 2 runs and Grant Bauer scored twice.

Coldwater 8, St. Marys 1

COLDWATER — Coldwater’s Josh Kaump tossed a two-hitter complete game while striking out for and walking two. At the plate, Evan Harlamert went 2 for 3 with 2 runs and an RBI and Reece Dellinger was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and Adam Hrycko drove in two runs. Casey Goodwin was 2 for 3 with a run and Braylen Harlamenrt scored twice. For St. Marys, Brayden Sullivan had a hit and drove in a run.

Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Archbold 4

OTTAWA — Landon Jordan went 1 for 1 with a home run, 3 RBI and a run scored and Ty Buckland was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Carson Schimmoeller drove in a run.

New Bremen 9, Spencerville 4

NEW BREMEN — New Bremen’s Nick Alig went 2 for 5 with a triple, 3 RBI and a run scored and Vince Hulse was 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run. Reece Busse and Aaron Thieman each drove in runs. For Spencerville, Carter Ringuald was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Carter Layman went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Tyler Koeni9g was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.

Miller City 12, Paulding 2

MILLER CITY — Miller City’s Caleb Warnimont went six innings and scattered three hits while fanning three and walking two. At the plate, Brendan Barlage was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and a run scored and Caleb Niese went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and 2 runs. Warnimont went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and and a run scored. CJ Lehman was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and a run scored. Evan Niese drove in two runs and scored twice.

Marion Local 14, Parkway 3

ROCKFORD — Marion Local’s Colton Pohlman went 2 for 2 with 2 runs and 2 RBI and Jake Topp drove in three runs. Drew Lause was 2 for 4 with 2 runs and an RBI and Gabe Link was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. For Parkway, Fletcher Smith and Caiden Berry each drove in runs.

Ottoville 14, New Knoxville 5

NEW KNOXVILLE — Ottoville’s Grant Leis went 3 for 5 with a run and four runs and Landon Horstman drove in three runs. Keaton Schnipke went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI and Alex Suever went 2 for 3 with 4 runs and 2 RBI. Jayden Saxton went 3 for 4 with three runs. For New Knoxville, Jay Schroeder drove in two runs and Jay Waterman was 2 for 2 with a run scored. Preston Ruschilling and Max Henschen drove in runs.

Softball

Shawnee 7, St. Marys 2

Shawnee’s Kaylee Grant gave up five hits over seven innings while fanning eight and walking two. At the plate Grant went 2 fo4 4 with a triple and 2 runs and Hayle Wurm was 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI and Payton Modschiedler was 2 for 2 with 2 RBI. For St. Marys, Bailey Weigel was 2 for 3 with an run and Karsyn McGlothen drove in a run. Cadence Hirschfield went 2 for 3.

Fort Recovery 2, Marion Local 1, nine innings

FORT RECOVERY — Fort Recovery’s Jackie Homan pitched seven innings, gave up one hit, struck out six and walked none and Sophie Pearson pitched two innings and gave up two hits while striking out three. Pearson drove in a run. for Marion Local, Camryn Swain, Olivia Demange and Paige Bruggeman all had hits.

Miller City 10, Holgate 6

HOLGATE — Miller City’s Taylor Wilhelm went 4 for 5 with a triple, 2 RBI and 4 runs and Samantha Demuth was 2 for 5 with 2 RBI and a run scored. Nichole Ellerbrock was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI.

Ridgedale 26, Perry 0

PERRY TOWNSHIP — Perry’s Makenna Dray and Jamelia Ede each had hits.

Division IV Sectionals

Leipsic 8, Ada 0

LEIPSIC — Leipsic’s Jocelyn Hermiller pitchd a 4-hit shutout where she struck out six nd walked one. At the plate, Hermiller was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and Sidney Fausey was 2 for 2 with 2 runs and an RBI. Ava Henry and Marissa Hermiller each drove in runs.

Lincolnview 7, Parkway 6

MIDDLE POINT — Lincolnview’s Addyison Stevens went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI an Ashlyn Price drove in two runs. Makayla Jackman went 2 for 4 with 2 runs and Kendall Bollenbacher was 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored. Braxton Sherrick was 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run scored. For Parkway, Paige Stephenson drove in two runs and Maddie Jacobs was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Madison Louth was 2 fo4 4 with 2 runs.

New Bremen 4, Crestview 2

CONVOY — New Bremen’s Alayna Ross struck out 12 and walked two in seven innings to pick up the win. A the plate, Ella Pape went 3 for 4 with 4 RBI and Allison Hays went 3 for 3 with three runs. For Crestview, Megan Mosier went 2 for 4 and Michalea Lugabihl and Rylee Miller each drove in runs.

New Bremen will face Lincolnview in the district semifinals at 6 p.m. in Wapakoneta Tuesday.

Track and field

NWC championships

CONVOY – The first day of the Northwest Conference Championships in track and field took place Thursday at Crestview.

All the field events were finals on Thursday, as well as the 3,200-meter relays.

Here are the winners of each event on Thursday: In the boys shot put, Columbus Grove’s A.J. Schafer won with a mark of 52 feet, 11.5 inches. Leipsic’s Peyton Heitmeyer won the girls long jump (16-2.75). Columbus Grove’s Faith Anderson won the girls discus (119-9). Bluffton’s Trey Boblitt won the boys high jump (6-4 ¼). Columbus Grove’s Noah Goecke won the boys pole vault (12-6). Leipsic’s Sara Cupp won the girls shot put (40 feet, ½ inch). Leipsic’s Seth Apple won the boys discus (178-1). Crestview’s JaRontae won the boys long jump (19-11). Spencerville’s Lilyan Goecke won the girls high jump (5-0). Columbus Grove’s Lauryn Auchmuty won the girls pole vault (10-6).

In the 3,200-meter relays Thursday, Spencerville (Nadia Ricker, Bethany Monroe, Kirsten Voice, Lille Stewart) clocked a winning time of 10 minutes, 10.48 seconds.

In the boys side, Columbus Grove (Caleb Stechschulte, Trent Koch, Caleb Morman, Carson Closson) won in 8:07.68.

On Saturday at Crestview, all running finals will take place, starting at 12:30.

WBL championships

VAN WERT – At the first night of the Western Buckeye League Meet on Wednesday at Van Wert High School, there were seven finals completed.

In the girls 3,200-meter relay, Defiance (Mira Horvath, Samantha Hohenberger, Layla Briseno, Emily Wahl) took first place with a time of 9 minutes, 47.08 seconds.

In the boys 3,200 relay, Shawnee (Justin Altenbach, Isaiah Johns, Carter Cleaves, Noah Williams) won in 8:08.74. Shawnee just edged out Van Wert (Gage Wannemacher, Rylan Miller, Gage Springer, Hunter Sherer), who clocked a time of 8:10.63.

In the boys pole vault, Elida’s Conner Douglass won with a new WBL-record height of 14 feet, 6 inches.

In the girls high jump, St. Marys’ Ella Jacobs won with a height of 5-1. Elida’s Jordan Gladen was second (5-0).

In the boys long jump, St. Marys’ Brandon Bowers won with a mark of 21-3.75.

Kenton’s Tatum Miller won the girls discus (139-7), while Ottawa-Glandorf’s Emma Hoffman was second (136-5).

In the boys shot put, Bath’s Xavier Griffiths won with a toss of 57-1.

The rest of the field event finals, along with the running events finals will resume Friday at Van Wert.

Boys Tennis

Division II

Tennis Sectionals

Shawnee’s Gabe Burke will face Lima Central Catholic’s Max Gaumier and St. Marys Joey Vanderhorst takes on Van Wert’s Jace Fast in the Division II semifinals Saturday. Seeding for districts begins at UNOH at 9 a.m. Saturday.

In doubles action, the Shawnee duo of Mason Stahl and Mac Davis will face the Elida team of Jaden Neuman and Ben Osmon in the semi finals and in the other semifinals, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Eli Schmenk and Joshua Walls will take on the Bath pair of Daniel Bolon and Ezra Bolon.

