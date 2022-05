Hollywood productions, both great and small, have had a long and lucrative partnership with consumer goods, which could explain why we see so many TV shows and movies interacting with things we can buy or use ourselves (cue Tom Hanks and Federal Express in "Cast Away," or Subway in "Hawaii Five-O," per Fast Company). And who can forget the iconic partnership between "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" and Reese's Pieces, which took the candy's popularity to new heights? In other cases, shows have been known to make the leap from the screen into real life, for partnerships that can extend from consumer goods into the fast food space.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO