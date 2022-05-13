ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police: Man, pregnant woman fatally shot in east Baltimore

By Khiree Stewart
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man and a pregnant woman were shot and killed Thursday night in east Baltimore. City police said the victims were sitting in a car in the 300 block of East 23rd Street when another car with two people inside pulled up beside them and opened fire. Both victims were taken...

Comments / 21

Swish23
2d ago

🙏🏾🙏🏾… God please help my people seek better measures of living/ and stop all the senseless killings/ Get us through past the violence and all the drug dealings😖

Reply(1)
14
pat
1d ago

Baltimore is an extremely dangerous place, so much killing all of the time. nobody's safe there. heck this whole country isn't safe. why do we have in office ineffective people or in law enforcement, that do nothing to help make things better.i don't say use draconian measures to address these horrific issues, but at the same time something has to be done, to stop all of these heinous murdering crimes and assaults, they came us at hard over a virus and vaccines but can't do jack to fight crime. there are millions of dangerous people on the streets daily, why is that. those running the nation have security why don't we. how is it that so many people get guns so easy, why are so many people violent. since this pandemic violence has been on the rise. something is very wrong in this country. we went from living great to watching our back every second of the day.

Reply
7
Bethany Levasseur
1d ago

I would like to see these guys caught locked up for the rest of their lives I don't want them to see the light of day ever

Reply
11
