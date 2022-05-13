Police: Man, pregnant woman fatally shot in east Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was found dead early Friday inside a vacant home in South Baltimore, authorities said. Just after midnight, patrol officers were called to a report of a dead body at a home in the 1800 block of Wilhelm Street, Baltimore Police said. Upon arrival, they found a man unresponsive inside a vacant home. The as-yet-unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will determine his cause and manner of death, police said. In a separate incident hours later, an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in East Baltimore, police said. The victim was found about 3:37 a.m. inside a home in the 1700 block of East Lafayette Avenue. He was taken to an area hospital, but despite life-saving efforts, he died of his injuries, according to police. That marked one of three shootings reported overnight, which came just hours after a pregnant woman and man were killed in a drive-by shooting that left the woman’s child in “grave” condition, police said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO