THE FLATS – Georgia Tech begins its quest for a 31st all-time trip to the NCAA Championship finals Monday at the NCAA Columbus Regional at the Ohio State University Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio. It is one of six regional qualifying tournaments being held around the country Monday through Wednesday to determine the 30-team field for the NCAA Division I Men’s Championship, which begins May 27 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO