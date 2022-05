The UConn women’s basketball team had three players selected in April’s WNBA draft, continuing a long tradition for the program. As the first week of the regular season ended, two of the three had roster spots — including Evina Westbrook, who signed with Minnesota after being waived by Seattle. Olivia Nelson-Ododa remains with Los Angeles, while Christyn Williams is out with a knee injury suffered in Washington’s training camp.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO