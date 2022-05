On May 15, 2022, Asja Woodard will receive recognition as one of five valedictorians of the graduating class of 2022. This will not be the first time she will receive recognition for her excellence as a student. She also graduated as valedictorian of her high school class in Omaha, Nebraska. However, it will be the first time her achievement as a student will be content for a national story about five students at Spelman, a historically Black college for women that inspires students to achieve, even during a national pandemic.

