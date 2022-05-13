ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Lambert discusses new updates for airport

By KMOV Staff
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lambert Airport hosted its open house on Thursday, May 5,...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

ARPA Survey Deadline

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The deadline for St. Louis residents to give input on how the city should use the next round of COVID relief funding is approaching. One of the issues the mayor discussed is to address the vacant buildings around the city. Residents have until Friday to complete the survey. If you want to give your input, visit the website here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KMOV

Annie Malone parade is back Sunday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Annie Malone parade will be back in person this Sunday. The parade will start at 1 p.m. from the corner of 20th and Market. Organizers say it is the oldest and second-largest African American parade in the U.S. Free shuttles will be provided for city...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Elm Ridge Senior Breaks Ground in Hazelwood, Missouri

A partnership including Roanoke Construction, Inc., The Oakland Group, LLC, The Unicorn Group, LLC, and BTWF Urban Initiative today announced the groundbreaking of Elm Ridge Senior Living, a mixed-income, independent senior living community on Dunn Road in Hazelwood, Missouri. Believed to be the first of its kind in Hazelwood, Elm Ridge is financed in part by resources from Missouri Housing Development Commission and private investors and lenders including St. Louis Equity Fund, Sugar Creek Capital and Legacy Bank and Trust. Once complete, the newly constructed, elevator-served building will provide 50 one- and two-bedroom apartments for seniors 55 years of age and older. All of the 36 two-bedroom and 14 one-bedroom units will be generously sized with in-unit laundry hookups and a fully equipped kitchen. The project will meet Enterprise Green Communities specifications for energy efficiency, which will lower utility costs for residents and further reduce their housing cost burden. The development will add numerous amenities for the residents of Elm Ridge including a management office, an elevator, secured access, a computer & technology center, a fitness center with exercise equipment, a community room with kitchen on the first floor and additional community space on the upper floors. The development will be professionally managed by The Sansone Group and BTWF Urban Initiative, in partnership with the St. Louis County Department of Human Services County Older Resident Program will provide resident service coordination for all residents. 45 of the units’ rents will be restricted to households at or below 60% of area median income. The remaining 5 units will be available to households of any income.
HAZELWOOD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kmov
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis' Mysterious Pot-Hole Repair Hero Comes Forward

The streets in DeMun are little bit smoother thanks to Jamison Ford. Ford lives in Clayton, just on the other side of St. Louis' city limits. He says that over the past two years, after watching pot holes in the city get worse, he's taken it upon himself to repair five of them.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Blunt leads groundbreaking for St. Louis geospatial facility

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- U.S. Sen. from Missouri Roy Blunt says St. Louis should be the hub for the geospatial industry. Blunt led the groundbreaking Friday for a facility that will help agencies working in geospatial intelligence. The sensitive compartmented information facility will be near 7th and North Tucker in the Globe Building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
FOX2Now

Sign up to get free boxes of produce this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Free boxes of produce with 50 servings of fresh fruits and vegetables will be given to 3,000 St. Louis families starting on May 31. Each family will receive a weekly produce box for 12 weeks from the Partnership for A Healthier America and the Gateway Region YMCA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Page to discuss rising number of COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County

CLAYTON (KMOV) - At a Monday morning press conference, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will talk about the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, his office said Sunday night. COVID-19 cases have been rising in the St. Louis area and across the country over the past few weeks. Statistics show the seven-day moving average of cases has been rising in St. Louis County for at least two weeks.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Body found outside of a south St. Louis home Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Homicide detectives were called to the 3800 block of Eichelberger Saturday night. A man’s body was found in front of a home at around 10:45 pm. Police did not indicate how the man died or release the victim’s identity. This is an active investigation and more details are expected to be released later.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

13 shot, 5 killed in violent weekend in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Five people have been killed and eight others have been wounded in shootings that occurred in St. Louis City this weekend. The first shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of Minnesota. Police tell News 4 that Kyierah Jeffries, 16, was found shot outside. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

History of Missouri's oldest city founded in the 1700s

The Bequette-Ribault House.Andrew Balet, CC BY 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the attractions to Sainte (Ste.) Genevieve is the restored Bequette-Ribault house pictured above, also on the National Registry of Historic Places. The house was built in 1808 by Jean-Baptiste Bequette, Sr. When his son died, the property was purchased by a woman named Clarisse, who was "a free woman of color." Thereafter, until 1982, ownership was passed down to her descendants and they all had the last name of Ribault.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy