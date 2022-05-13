ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holladay, UT

Flooded house raises questions of whom is responsible to fix damages

By Jim Spiewak, KUTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flash flood caused $75,000 in damages to a Holladay home and the property owner claims the city of Holladay is aware of infrastructure issues that could prevent it from happening again. Kathy Oyler owns the home and was renting it out last August to a family member when...

Comments / 2

New Water Ordinances Ignore What’s Really Needed

New Water Ordinances Ignore What’s Really Needed. The southwest water situation has been serious for a while, but the Colorado River system that provides water to over forty million people is now experiencing energy problems, too, due to Lake Powell’s water level at Glen Canyon Dam. The level in Lake Powell has reached a point where the Bureau of Reclamation that manages Glen Canyon Dam’s power is jumping through hoops to ensure there is enough power for the millions of people in five states, including Utah, who rely on it. The lake’s level is at 3,522 feet, the lowest since it was filled in the 1960s. The lowest point at which the dam can produce power is 3,490 feet. And, the challenge is even greater because the less power they produce, the less revenue they get from the power sales. The less water pressure created by the lake’s level, the less efficiently the power turbines run. Reclamation is holding back water in Lake Powell to keep the level up and releasing water from upper reservoirs in the Colorado River Storage System to help. Specifically, Flaming Gorge Reservoir (currently 78% full itself) is being used to prop up Lake Powell, but at a Utah Colorado River Authority meeting it was made clear that even draining all the upper reservoirs would not maintain an adequate level in Lake Powell indefinitely.
Expect more Highway 40 delays starting this week

Drivers heading into Heber City have hit construction delays on U.S. Highway 40 recently, and drivers going uphill can expect the same this week. Crews for the Utah Department of Transportation have been updating bridges on Highway 40 for about two months, and the agency says the next phase could cause “heavy delays.” That’s scheduled to begin Monday or soon after.
Power outage affects over a thousand in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands without electricity throughout Salt Lake City on Friday. Rocky Mountain Power says over 1,400 residents are currently affected. Crews were first notified of the outage around 3:19 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Rocky Mountain Power says residents in the area should have their power restored […]
New parking garage seeks to unlock potential for growing Salt Lake neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — As the mayor of Salt Lake City, Erin Mendenhall is asked to attend a lot of groundbreaking events. These are ceremonies to celebrate the beginning of some sort of major structure that will one day play a vital part in the community, such as a new office building or facility. But as she stood in front of a crowd gathered outside of Industry on Thursday afternoon, she admitted she typically doesn't get excited about parking garages. The one that will fill the ground she was standing on might be the exception.
Wasatch County Council drafts resolution against bypass road through full length of North Fields

As the study for how to reduce Heber City traffic continues, the Wasatch County Council plans to take a position against a route that would interrupt open space. The council drafted, but didn’t vote on, a message that opposes the idea to build a road through the North Fields, which are thousands of acres of pastures north of Heber City. Council members like Steve Farrell tweaked the wording of a draft resolution on the issue.
Washington Co. cities pass water saving ordinances

IVINS, Utah (ABC4) – Cities in Washington County are working to decrease water usage by implementing new ordinances as Utah continues to see record drought conditions. Washington City has several lots filled with grass, but officials say they’re working to change that. A new ordinance was just passed last night. “It limits the amount of […]
Draper fire crew deployed to New Mexico to help wildland fires

The Draper City Fire Department has deployed a crew to New Mexico to help with devastating wildland fires there. Officials said the crew was deployed on Friday morning. "Battalion Chief Cody Jolley, Engine Boss Connor Carpenter, Engine Operator James Schwartz, and Paramedic Ryan Russon are the first crew to deploy in what is shaping up to be a very busy season in the west," fire officials said.
This Utah city has the highest rental rates in the nation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Buyers looking to purchase a home in Utah know the real estate market has been rising steadily over the past few years. But that continued surge in real estate costs has also affected renters in many cities across the nation. In a study by Stessa, researchers took a closer look […]
Utah’s Megadrought: Have the abundance of Spring rains made a difference?

Despite the recent recurring rains we have had along the Wasatch Front, in the month of April and early May, Utah is not even close to being in the clear in the midst of our twenty-year megadrought. Examining the snowpack totals in Utah’s various drainage basins we can see the extent of the problem.
Cedar City parents have concerns amid Iron Co. School District lawsuit

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Iron County School District is undergoing a lawsuit after one mother is claiming her children were reportedly released to a stranger, kidnapped and later found out-of-state. Evan Blandford says he now picks his nine-year-old son up right outside of the doors from South Elementary in Cedar City, after he […]
Thousands gather at the State Capitol to support abortion

SALT LAKE CITY – Thousands gathered at the Utah State Capitol on Saturday in support of abortion as Americans anticipate an official decision from the Supreme Court about a women’s constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. The Utah Highway Patrol told KSL-TV that more than 4,500 people attended...
