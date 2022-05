Carbon softball started the 3A playoffs last Saturday in Price, making their way through the opening round starting with Juan Diego. On Friday, they met South Summit on the field at the Spanish Fork Softball Complex. South Summit had sent Emery to the one-loss bracket on Thursday and unfortunately for the Dinos they would fall to the Wildcats 4-2, meaning the Dinos would play one more game on Friday against Region 12 member Canyon View. Carbon went on to lose that game 13-3 ending the season.

PRICE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO