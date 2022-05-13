360 Coverage: Former DEA agent pushing for more robust response to fentanyl

SPOKANE, Wash – On the same day law enforcement agents and federal prosecutors were attending a summit in Spokane about how to curb the rise in fentanyl overdoses in the community, law enforcement officers were seizing a huge amount of drugs as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
SPOKANE, Wa. — The leaders of our community usually don’t have four hours in the middle of their day to sit still, but there’s a crisis in our community and the first step to solving it is to listen. “When you hear that the DEA seized enough...
North Central Washington Special Investigative Unit detectives continue to examine evidence regarding the the use of deadly force at the Living Hope Community Church last Saturday morning, leaving the subject, East Wenatchee resident 36 year old Alexander J. White, dead. Special Investigative Unit Douglas County Under-Sheriff Tyler Caille says Mr....
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police confirmed Nina has been found and is safe! SPD thanks everyone that assisted in the effort. Last Updated on May 15 at 12:45 p.m. Spokane Police Department is asking for assistance locating 67-year-old Nina. Nina was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 15...
CARSON CITY, Nev. — A 38-year-old fugitive who escaped from an Oregon federal prison camp and has ties to the Snohomish County was caught in Nevada, according to U.S. Marshals. Andrew Cain Kristovich was captured in Carson City after 40 deputies and marshals surrounded a property where he was...
The shooter had previously threatened a shooting at his high school last June, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the then-17-year-old was brought in for a mental health evaluation afterward.
The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) based out of Centralia arrested six people after dismantling a drug trafficking organization, with assistance from the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force. In a release from JNET, they say that beginning in 2021 and ending this week, members of the team have been investigating...
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man whom officers say was in possession of fentanyl at the time of a warrant arrest has been charged with a drug crime. Andrew Brady Farnsworth, 26, faces a felony for possession of a controlled substance following his May 11 arrest, according to court documents.
A Prineville woman accused of importing fentanyl and methamphetamine from the Portland area and distributing it in Crook County was stopped and arrested early Saturday at a Madras truck stop and taken to jail, drug agents said.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Moses Lake man with more than 13 prior felony convictions will spend the next 15 years in prison for a string of drug-related crimes and high-speed chases that prosecutors say endangered the larger community. According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for Eastern Washington, Jeremy Gilbert pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) says extra DUI emphasis patrols will be conducted today as part of the Operation Sober Handle, an initiative started by traffic safety research prosecutor (TSRP) Miriam Norman, that encourages law enforcement to pull over commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) when impairment is suspected.
SHELTON - A number of large-scale marijuana grow operations were busted by Mason County deputies, Shelton Police, Washington State Patrol and The Washington State Department of Ecology on Monday. The warrants were served in Mason County, near the city of Shelton and in Thurston County, near the city of Lacey.
Federal prosecutors on Friday filed drug conspiracy charges against eight people for allegedly trafficking “large quantities” of methamphetamine and cocaine through the Oklahoma City area, specifically a residential home in South Edmond. The Federal Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at the home on Shady Tree Lane,...
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting on north Jefferson and west Northwest Blvd. on the evening of Saturday, May 14. Police found a car with a bullet hole in it and shell casings along Jefferson and Knox. No one was found injured in the shooting, and the suspect is unknown at this time.
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Raleigh County man was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers...
MISSOULA — On Tuesday, a Butte woman admitted she diverted drugs while working as a nurse at a Butte hospital, according to U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson. Nichole Lynn Zinda, 37, pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance as charged in an indictment. Zinda faces a maximum of four years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
MLPD is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who tagged the back of the Jazzercise of Moses Lake building downtown along side Holly St. According to the police department vandalism primarily tagging has been on an increase throughout the city. The police department said in a Facebook post...
