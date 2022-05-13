ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

360 Coverage: Former DEA agent pushing for more robust response to fentanyl

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. - A growing number of deaths...

yaktrinews.com

Feds announce major seizure of fentanyl, guns off streets of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash – On the same day law enforcement agents and federal prosecutors were attending a summit in Spokane about how to curb the rise in fentanyl overdoses in the community, law enforcement officers were seizing a huge amount of drugs as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
SPOKANE, WA
yaktrinews.com

New alliance focuses on fighting fentanyl issues in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wa. — The leaders of our community usually don’t have four hours in the middle of their day to sit still, but there’s a crisis in our community and the first step to solving it is to listen. “When you hear that the DEA seized enough...
SPOKANE, WA
kpq.com

Was Deadly Force Necessary?

North Central Washington Special Investigative Unit detectives continue to examine evidence regarding the the use of deadly force at the Living Hope Community Church last Saturday morning, leaving the subject, East Wenatchee resident 36 year old Alexander J. White, dead. Special Investigative Unit Douglas County Under-Sheriff Tyler Caille says Mr....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

FOUND: Missing vulnerable adult located

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police confirmed Nina has been found and is safe! SPD thanks everyone that assisted in the effort. Last Updated on May 15 at 12:45 p.m. Spokane Police Department is asking for assistance locating 67-year-old Nina. Nina was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 15...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Supermarket shooter sought Black neighborhood, official says

The shooter had previously threatened a shooting at his high school last June, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the then-17-year-old was brought in for a mental health evaluation afterward.
BUFFALO, NY
KTVZ News Channel 21

Prineville woman, alleged meth and fentanyl trafficker, stopped and arrested at Madras truck stop

A Prineville woman accused of importing fentanyl and methamphetamine from the Portland area and distributing it in Crook County was stopped and arrested early Saturday at a Madras truck stop and taken to jail, drug agents said. The post Prineville woman, alleged meth and fentanyl trafficker, stopped and arrested at Madras truck stop appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Moses Lake felon with more than a dozen convictions gets 15+ years for drug-related crimes

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Moses Lake man with more than 13 prior felony convictions will spend the next 15 years in prison for a string of drug-related crimes and high-speed chases that prosecutors say endangered the larger community. According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for Eastern Washington, Jeremy Gilbert pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams...
MOSES LAKE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

WSP conducts additional DUI emphasis patrols as part of Operation Sober Handle

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) says extra DUI emphasis patrols will be conducted today as part of the Operation Sober Handle, an initiative started by traffic safety research prosecutor (TSRP) Miriam Norman, that encourages law enforcement to pull over commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) when impairment is suspected.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Police investigating a drive-by on Northwest Blvd and Jefferson

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting on north Jefferson and west Northwest Blvd. on the evening of Saturday, May 14. Police found a car with a bullet hole in it and shell casings along Jefferson and Knox. No one was found injured in the shooting, and the suspect is unknown at this time.
KBZK News

Butte nurse admits diverting drugs

MISSOULA — On Tuesday, a Butte woman admitted she diverted drugs while working as a nurse at a Butte hospital, according to U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson. Nichole Lynn Zinda, 37, pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance as charged in an indictment. Zinda faces a maximum of four years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
BUTTE, MT
mlwa7news.com

MLPD need help searching for suspects as tagging rises across the area

MLPD is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who tagged the back of the Jazzercise of Moses Lake building downtown along side Holly St. According to the police department vandalism primarily tagging has been on an increase throughout the city. The police department said in a Facebook post...
MOSES LAKE, WA

