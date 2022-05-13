ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California, MO

Inflation triggers California minimum wage increase in 2023

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s minimum wage will increase to $15.50 per hour next year. That increases the minimum wage from $15...

abc17news.com

abc17news.com

Maryland Sen. Van Hollen hospitalized after stroke but says no long-term damage

Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced Sunday that he suffered a “minor stroke” over the weekend and is hospitalized. The Maryland Democrat said in a statement that his doctors have told him “there are no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident” but that he will remain in the hospital for observation in the coming days. He said in the statement that he plans to return to work later this week.
MARYLAND STATE
abc17news.com

Bill protects doctors who prescribe 2 controversial drugs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A bill passed this week by Missouri lawmakers would prohibit medical licensing board from disciplining doctors who prescribe the off-label drugs ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. The Kansas City Star reports the bill also would bar pharmacists from questioning doctors who prescribe the controversial drugs. Some doctors prescribed the two drugs to patients with COVID-19, although the Food and Drug Administration has not approved either drug for that use. The provision was tucked into a larger bill involving professional licensing. Sen. Rick Brattin, a Harrisonville Republican, said he added the amendment because some doctors are worried they could lose their medical licenses for prescribing the drugs.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

House lawmakers move several bills in final day of session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) - House representatives took care of several bills Friday to wrap up the General Assembly's 2022 session. The chamber had only so many bills to work on after the Senate's adjournment the day before. It left House lawmakers only with bills that the Senate had passed for final passage. Representatives could not make any amendments to those bills, since doing so would require them to go back to the Senate for a vote.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Business
abc17news.com

Company charged in deadly 2017 Wisconsin plant explosion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Justice Department says a federal grand jury has charged a milling company with fraud and conspiracy in connection with an explosion at a Wisconsin corn plant that killed five workers in 2017. The grand jury returned an indictment earlier this week against Didion Milling Inc. and company leaders. The indictment announced Friday alleges that the company failed to keep up with cleanings at the Cambria plant and falsified records to make it look as if the cleanings were completed. Didion officials issued a statement saying the explosion was an accident and that they were disappointed that the federal government decided to pursue “unwarranted charges.” The explosion May 31, 2017, leveled most of the sprawling facility about 45 miles northeast of Madison.
MADISON, WI
abc17news.com

Federal judge tosses most misconduct cases against Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed the claims of seven women who alleged the University of Nebraska-Lincoln didn’t adequately respond to their complaints of being sexually assaulted or harassed. Four of those women said they were victims of Cornhuskers athletes. The judge allowed two other women who are plaintiffs to proceed with a portion of the case. Two football players were criminally charged and expelled in April 2020. The lawsuit filed in July 2020 alleged violations of a federal civil rights law. It said university training for students on sexual misconduct policies, and investigation and reporting procedures, are inadequate. U.S. District Chief Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. found the university did make mistakes but was not “deliberately indifferent” in its response.
NEBRASKA STATE
abc17news.com

Missouri man acquitted of killing man and witness in 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man as been acquitted of murdering a 19-year-old man and the woman who witnessed that shooting in 2020. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a jury found Darrell Fisher III not guilty Friday at his retrial. The 29-year-old had been charged with fatally shooting 19-year-old Malik Henderson and 25-year-old Zenobia Johnson three days apart in April 2020. Fisher was tried on the same charges earlier this year but that jury could not agree unanimously on a verdict. Authorities have said that Johnson was the only witness to Henderson’s shooting. He was killed at her apartment on April 14, 2020.
abc17news.com

Hyde, Bills commit to helping victims of Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Micah Hyde considered canceling his charity softball game after hearing about the shooting Saturday at a Buffalo supermarket. The Bills safety knew he and his teammates could help the families of the victims and a stunned community. A white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Most of the victims were Black. Hyde’s IMagINe For Youth foundation received $200,000 from the event’s sponsors and Hyde committed to donating a portion of the proceeds from the game to the families of the victims. Money from a silent auction at the game will also go to victims’ families.
BUFFALO, NY
abc17news.com

Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee nurse whose medication error killed a patient has been sentenced to three years of probation. Hundreds of health care workers rallied outside the Nashville courthouse Friday during the sentencing of RaDonda Vaught. They say criminalizing honest hospital mistakes will lead to more deaths in hospitals because health care workers won’t be as forthcoming. Vaught apologized to relatives of the victim, Charlene Murphey, and several said she wouldn’t have wanted to see her jailed. Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult. Many nurses who blame systemic problems and say the risk of prison has made nursing intolerable.
NASHVILLE, TN
abc17news.com

Family questions cause of man’s death in Missouri jail

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri family is seeking answers after a 21-year-old man died in a jail over the weekend. Benjamin Chase, of Excelsior Springs, was taken into custody on Saturday on a warrant alleging weapons violations. The Kansas City Star reports that Excelsior Springs Police Chief Gregory Dull said officers used a stun gun on Chase during a foot chase before his arrest but Chase declined medical attention. Chase was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon. Police say he was alone in the cell and there was no signs of foul play.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
abc17news.com

St. Louis-area day care operator sentenced in infant death

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A woman who operated a day care center from her St. Louis County home has been sentenced to prison for causing the death of an infant. Laura Minnick was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and other charges. The 3-month-old girl, Samantha Kohn of Webster Groves, died of suffocation at Minnick’s day care facility in Maplewood in November 2018. Minnick admitted being intoxicated at the time. Several other children also were under Minnick’s care at the time.
MAPLEWOOD, MO
abc17news.com

Woman arrested in 2002 Missouri hospital patient’s death

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a former respiratory therapist who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient 20 years ago. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies in northeastern Kansas arrested 41-year-old Jennifer Hall on Thursday evening, under the name Jennifer Semaboye, of Overland Park, Kansas. She was charged this month in the 2002 death of Fern Franco — one of nine people who died at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe over several months in 2002. Authorities say Hall worked as a respiratory therapist at the hospital when the patients all died from cardiac collapse. Matthew O’Connor, who has represented Hall in the past, said no evidence exists to connect Hall to the deaths. Hall has previously denied any involvement.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
abc17news.com

Tony Stewart Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of retired NASCAR driver and race track owner Tony Stewart. Mother: Pam Stewart (now Boas) Marriage: Leah Pruett (November 21, 2021-present) Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (2002, 2005, 2011). Owns Eldora Speedway, a dirt race track near New Weston, Ohio. Owner of Tony...
COLUMBUS, IN
abc17news.com

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened last year outside of Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Television station WDAF reports that 19-year-old Thomas Weyer is charged with one count of leaving the scene of a fatal crash in the Oct. 10 death of 66-year-old Steven Hickle, of Wichita. Investigators say Hickle had left the stadium during a rain delay of a Chiefs game and was crossing a street when he was hit by two vehicles that left the scene. Court documents say an anonymous tip led police to Weyer, who initially denied involvement, but later admitted hitting Hickle after being told police had learned his vehicle was at the scene of the fatality at the time of the hit-and-run crash.
KANSAS CITY, MO

