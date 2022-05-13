ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, CA

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Simon Dixon

Cover picture for the articleParadise Senior Simon Dixon is the top shot put and discus thrower in the...

actionnewsnow.com

Redding eaglets turn seven weeks old

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Eaglets, Star and Sentry, are now seven weeks old, according to the Friends of the Redding Eagles. Now that they are seven weeks old their wing flapping will become more vigorous and they will start flap-hopping higher.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing 15-year-old in Quincy

QUINCY, Calif. - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old who went missing on Thursday from her home in Quincy at around 3:30 p.m. Madison Tabor was last seen wearing a black Converse hooded sweatshirt, gray Nike sweatpants, black converse and carrying a gray and blue cat carrier.
QUINCY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Sierra Nevada Beer Camp attracts more than 7,000 people this weekend

CHICO, Calif. - Sierra Nevada's Beer Camp is back in Chico after a 3-year break. More than 7,000 people bought tickets for this weekend and tickets even sold-out Saturday. “It’s super exciting to be a part, to have a town where there's something worldwide honestly. Sierra Nevada is everywhere," Chico resident David Gomez said.
CHICO, CA
City
Paradise, CA
Paradise, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
actionnewsnow.com

CHP announces graduation of nine new canine teams

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced on Friday the graduation and deployment of nine new canine teams. Graduating are two Belgian Malinois, two Dutch Shepherds and five German Shepherds. Two of the canines, Shei and Riva, are the only females in the class. The canine and officer team...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Vegetation fire in Hamilton City

HAMILTON CITY, Calif. - Firefighters with the Willows Fire Department and other agencies are responding to a vegetation fire in Hamilton City. There are multiple spot fires in the Stony Creek area in Hamilton City, according to the Willows Fire Department. The Willows Fire Department is asking everyone in the...
HAMILTON CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Small vegetation fire in Thermalito contained Saturday

THERMALITO, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to a small vegetation fire on Garden Drive in Thermalito on Saturday morning. Firefighters were able to contain the fire at one tenth of an acre. CAL FIRE would like to remind people to be careful using power equipment. CAL FIRE called...
THERMALITO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progression of Palermo Fire stopped Saturday

-- UPDATE, 5/14/22, 5:16 p.m. - Cal Fire Butte Unit says that the forward progression of the Palermo Fire has been stopped. All residents are accounted for and safe. UPDATE, 5/14/22, 4:49 p.m. - CAL FIRE says that there are no people inside the structures. Multiple outbuildings are on fire...
PALERMO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding’s burn season to close Sunday

REDDING, Calif. - The City of Redding will close the burn season on Sunday. The City of Redding says the burn season will be over at 5 p.m. on Sunday due to the dry weather conditions and combustible fuels. The burn season will be closed until the end of the...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Homeless campfire in Chico Saturday night

CHICO, Calif, - The Chico Fire Department extinguished a homeless campfire in Chico on Saturday night. Chico Fire told Action News Now that when crews arrived on scene two tents were on fire in a homeless camp off of Hazel and 9th Street. Crews were able to keep the fire...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters stop forward progress of fire on Clark Road

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the spread of a fire on Clark Road near Highway 70 on Friday morning. CAL FIRE Butte County said the fire was about a quarter of an acre. Crews will be at the scene until about 1 p.m. Friday. CAL FIRE called it the...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Sports
Sports
actionnewsnow.com

Authorities: 1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and four others have been critically wounded in a shooting at a Southern California church. The Orange County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been detained and a weapon recovered. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday at...
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Smoke could be seen from Cohasset Ridge prescribed burn

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Burning continued on the Loafer Creek LLC prescribed burn project on the Cohasset Ridge. Smoke from the prescribed burn was drifting towards Forest Ranch and a smoke column could be seen at times from most of Butte County. The control burn on Cohasset Ridge will continue...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

DUI driver crashes into H&R Block in Redding Saturday

REDDING, Calif. - A man, while under the influence of alcohol, crashed into the H&R Block building in Redding at 2643 Bechelli Lane on Saturday at around 3:29 p.m., according to the Redding Police Department. Ryan Goodhue, 36, of Redding, was driving a black Chevy Equinox southbound on Bechelli Lane...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 vehicles crash on Highway 99 Friday morning

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 99 Friday morning, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. CAL FIRE says the crash was in the area of Durham-Pentz exit. One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. CAL FIRE is asking drivers to be alert and careful.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Musk puts Twitter buy on hold, casting doubt on $44B deal

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk said Friday that his plan to buy Twitter is “temporarily on hold,” raising doubts about whether he’ll proceed with his proposed $44 billion acquisition of the social platform. In a tweet early Friday, the Tesla billionaire said he's skeptical that the...
DETROIT, MI
actionnewsnow.com

At least 8 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — At least eight people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press. Buffalo police said earlier Saturday afternoon that the alleged shooter was in custody. The two officials were not permitted to speak...
BUFFALO, NY

