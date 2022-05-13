ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canoe carrying 4 overturns near St. John's University

By Tommy Wiita
 3 days ago
Four people were rescued after their canoe overturned in a lake near St. John's University in Collegeville on Wednesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said at about 7:07 p.m., they were called to a report of a capsized canoe on Lake Sagatagan. The caller was one of the four of the occupants on the boat, and noted that only one of the four in the water had a lifejacket.

St. John's University Life Safety sent out a small boat to rescue the quartet. Two of them were taken to St. Cloud Hospital to treat possible hypothermia. The other two did not receive any medical attention, according to a release.

One of the occupants told authorities the boat had been tipped for about 20 minutes before it was found and brought back to shore.

The sheriff's office reminds everyone to have access to life jackets when participating in any kind of water or boating activity.

