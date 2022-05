ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan today received their second COVID-19 vaccine boosters, as they continue to encourage eligible Marylanders to get boosted for maximum protection against the virus. “One of the reasons we’ve been so successful in fighting COVID is our commitment to leaving no arm behind and getting as many Marylanders vaccinated and boosted as possible,” said Governor Hogan. “If you are now eligible for a second booster, we encourage you to go out and get one at your local pharmacy or any of our hundreds of providers across the state. A big part of learning to live with the virus is using common sense and taking the right precautions in our daily lives.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO