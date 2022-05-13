ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NH

Building Civic Strength: A community conversation in Rochester, New Hampshire

By New Hampshire Public Radio
NHPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 3rd, NH Civics along with NHPR continued our series of candid conversations at the Rochester Opera House, to discuss the meaning of citizenship today. These talks have been held...

www.nhpr.org

NHPR

Benjamin Rosenberg - Valley News

Students previously voted move away from their longtime Marauder symbol due to concerns about its history and meaning. NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone. Give today....
EDUCATION
mynbc5.com

Planned Parenthood set to close some health centers in Vermont and New Hampshire

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Planned Parenthood of Northern New England says it will close four health centers in Vermont and one in New Hampshire next month. It will also expand the days of operation at seven others in the region to remain sustainable. It will close part-time health centers in Bennington, Hyde Park, Middlebury, and St. Albans, Vermont, and in Claremont, New Hampshire. Over the course of a year, it says it will expand the days that health centers are open in Barre, Brattleboro, and Williston, Vermont; in Exeter, New Hampshire; and in Sanford, Biddeford, and Topsham, Maine.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

3 New Hampshire students named presidential scholars

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Congratulations are in order for three New Hampshire students who have been named to the 2022 list of U.S. Presidential Scholars. The students being honored are Ke Nicole Du Hu of St. Paul's School in Concord, Vincent Xiao of Phillips Exeter Academy and Lilia Potter-Schwartz of Portsmouth High School.
EDUCATION
97.5 WOKQ

These Were New Hampshire’s 20 Most Populated Towns Back in 1950

A recent look into the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire uncovered some information that was quite interesting. For instance, it turns out that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
POLITICS
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester Hannaford is first in NH with electric charging station

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Hannaford Supermarket introduced a Volta Charging station at 201 John E. Devine Dr. on Thursday, its first charging station in New Hampshire. In recent years, Hannaford has committed to achieving zero food waste-to-landfill as well as aiming to commit to 100-percent renewable energy by 2024. “Introducing...
MANCHESTER, NH
mainepublic.org

California congressman urges voters to keep Maine Democrats in U.S. House

A California congressman who helped lead the effort to impeach former President Donald Trump urged Maine Democrats on Saturday to help keep the U.S. House in Democratic control. Rep. Adam Schiff rose to national prominence during the first impeachment investigation of Trump. Speaking via Zoom to the Maine Democratic Party's...
MAINE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Chaos & Kindness returns with a flash

LACONIA — For the past three months, the Chaos & Kindness store has been closed for a remodel. According to Recycled Percussion frontman Justin Spencer, the store intends to come back with a flash. The store reopens Saturday morning with a new, 10,000-watt search light on the roof to act as a beacon for mental health awareness.
LACONIA, NH
WCAX

NH lawmakers reject marijuana legalization

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A last attempt this session to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire has failed. The New Hampshire Senate this week voted down an amendment that would have legalized the possession of up to three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana as well as three mature plants. A bill that would have legalized retail sales of cannabis at state-run liquor stores also died in the Senate earlier this year. New Hampshire remains the only state in northern New England that has not legalized the drug.
RETAIL
NHPR

Rochester city council votes to remove member on misconduct charges

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A member of the Rochester City Council has been removed after fellow councilors said they found misconduct allegations against him to be true, such as sexual harassment, retaliation and creating a fake press release with the city seal. Foster's Daily Democrat reports the council, which...
ROCHESTER, NH
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Food truck park opening in Hartford

(WTNH) – Food truck parks are a relatively new thing. From the suburbs of Hartford to New Haven Harbor, they are becoming more and more popular. Connecticut is about to become home to another one that has another purpose than just feeding people. The vacant lot in Hartford’s west...
HARTFORD, CT
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best bagels in New Hampshire

We asked our viewers where to find the best bagels in New Hampshire. Many viewers say UVjustbagels makes the best bagels in the state and offers local delivery. Bagel Alley is a family-run shop that's been around for more than 30 years. 3. 3. Almolu's in Northwood. One of the...
FOOD & DRINKS
whdh.com

Officials: AT&T customers unable to call 911 in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - AT&T customers across New Hampshire are not able call 911, state officials said Saturday. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said AT&T customers’ calls to 911 are failing to go through and that AT&T has said there is no estimated time for restoration. AT&T engineers...
POLITICS
worcestermag.com

St. Joseph’s Abbey to close Spencer Brewery

SPENCER — The first and only certified U.S. Trappist brewery is closing. The monks of St. Joseph’s Abbey announced Saturday that they would cease operations at Spencer Brewery, which opened its 36,000-square-foot brewery on the picturesque monastery grounds in 2014. “After more than a year of consultation and...
SPENCER, MA
rochesternhnews.net

Christopher Rice removed from City Council

At the City Council Meeting on April 5, 2022, Mayor Paul Callaghan announced a special investigation into Councilor Christopher Rice, Ward 5/Seat A. Callaghan stated that “the City has received allegations accusing Councilor Rice of violating city policies, which if true, would constitute misconduct in office. As such, I’m forming an investigative committee to investigate these allegations to determine if they are well-founded.”
ROCHESTER, NH

