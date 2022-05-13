ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Where Can You See Great Cuddly Sloths in the Hudson Valley, NY?

By Brandi
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is an obsession with Sloths! Why? I have no idea, but every person that I have talked to and asked if they would like to meet a sloth has said YES. So, where in the Hudson Valley can you see a real-life sloth? While you probably can't reach out and...

wpdh.com

Comments / 1

Related
101.5 WPDH

Best Places to Eat on the Rondout in Kingston, NY

The Rondout area in Kingston, NY is a destination for so many things one of which is its great selection of restaurants. It also helps that it is right along the Rondout Creek which makes for a great waterfront walk after dinner. You can shop and walk the docks and take in a museum or two before or after you eat.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Easy: Do This To Minimize Bird Viruses In The Hudson Valley

We are lucky to live in a place where we have so many songbirds. The Hudson Valley is rich with birds year-round which is why very often people have a bird feeder. It keeps the birds coming back to your yard and it also acts as a food source during harsh weather, especially during the winter months.
HUDSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harpursville, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Hudson, NY
State
New York State
City
Greenwood Lake, NY
City
Millbrook, NY
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
Hudson, NY
Pets & Animals
Hudson Valley Post

Painful ‘Ghost Bugs’ Have Begun to Swarm in the Hudson Valley

If you've noticed itchy bumps on your arm or neck this week, you've most likely been attacked by ghost bugs and didn't even know it. Many Hudson Valley homeowners are reporting painful, itchy bites over the past few days but can't seem to recall being bit by anything. Some victims may have assumed that it was just a mosquito, or perhaps worried that a tick or spider may have attacked when they weren't looking.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Do You Legally Need a Permit to Repair Your Hudson Valley Deck?

So you are looking out your window, checking out your deck. Is this the year you are going to fix those boards? Are you going to expand the deck? Put on an addition?. When you are going about these thoughts, do you think about whether or not you will need a building permit for this? You probably needed a permit to build it, but what about going in and making repairs or making changes to it?
HOME & GARDEN
101.5 WPDH

How Can You Spend a Day Horseback Riding in the Hudson Valley?

Are you looking for something different to do on the weekend? How about horseback riding? There are places in the Hudson Valley that you can bring yourself or your family to?. Turns out there are lots of places where you can do just that. Here are just a few of the many places that you can horseback ride in the area. Do you have a favorite that we should add to this list?
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Our Zoo#Sloths#Two Toed Sloth
101.5 WPDH

7 Hudson Valley Towns Make List of Worst Places to Live in NY

Many people are looking to buy real estate in New York. Here are some cities and towns that financial experts would warn you to stay away from. I've been house hunting in the Hudson Valley for a couple of years now and things aren't looking too good. I had finally saved up just enough money for a significant down payment on my first home and then a global pandemic hits. The pandemic shut down New York City which drove a lot of residents north to the Hudson Valley region. This has made housing almost impossible to find. Houses that were around $265,000 two years ago are now selling for around $350,000. The mortgage interest rate has also increased.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Can We PLEASE Bring Back Stewart’s Mountain Brew?

We're still trying to figure out how to navigate through the COVID-19 world but what could bring New Yorkers back together and on the same page?. Stewart's Shops Mountain Brew. What am I talking about you may be asking? I'm talking about the crisp, golden beer served up by every...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

One Year Later: Popular Ulster County Business Still for Sale

There have been a lot of new businesses blossoming in the Hudson Valley. However, long-time business owners who have put in the work for numerous years may be ready for something new. This is what one Ulster County business has recently done. With being in business for over 30+ years, this owner has made the decision to retire.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Travel Back in Time on This Vintage Hudson Valley Train Ride

All aboard! Are you ready to take a trip back in time?. If you have always loved the 40s and 50s then this may appeal to you. The most important question I should have asked would have been what time period? I personally loved the music from the 70s and feel as if I would have enjoyed what was going on at that time.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
96.9 WOUR

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
ANIMALS
theberkshireedge.com

Day Trip: Rhinebeck, N.Y.

Editor’s note: The spring-summer issue of our print magazine “Out & About with The Berkshire Edge” is now available for free at 140+ high-traffic locations throughout the Berkshires and beyond. Our magazine focuses entirely on places to go and things to do in the Berkshires during this three-month period. This article is a feature of that issue. Pick up a copy of the print magazine or read it online.
RHINEBECK, NY
localsyr.com

Petsavers: Jessi needs a forever home

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our adoptable furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help, especially with the challenges brought on by COVID-19. NewsChannel 9’s pet of the week is Jessi, a 3-year-old large hound at HumaneCNY. Her 13 puppies have all been adopted and she’s now ready for a family to call her own.
PETS
96.1 The Breeze

The Worst Speed Traps In New York State

Now that the weather has warmed up a bit, chances are you have taken out your car, truck, or bike and gone for a cruise. Chances are that at some point during that road trip you have seen a police car looking for speeders. There are places in New York State that are known for giving out more speeding tickets than other towns.
TRAFFIC
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy