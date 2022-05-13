ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

A “Major” showing from WVU’s freshman arm

By Anjelica Trinone
WOWK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU freshman pitcher Aidan Major is a Pennsylvania native. He hails from Mill Hall, which is less than an hour from State College and about three hours from Pittsburgh. Major grew up a Penn State fan. Because of the Nittany Lions being the hometown team...

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s X Factor

Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins and his coaching staff have done a tremendous job of rebuilding his depleted roster during the offseason, but the Mountaineers still lack a true scoring threat. Enter Courtney Ramey. Ramey, a former teammate of recent West Virginia commit Tre Mitchell at Texas, is...
NBA
WOWK

Mountaineers clinch Big 12 Tournament berth

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Despite dropping the series at Oklahoma, WVU has earned a Big 12 Conference Tournament berth. Entering the weekend, the Mountaineers needed one victory or a Kansas loss to secure their spot. They received both. WVU took the middle game of the series in Norman, 9-8. The Jayhawks were swept by the Horned Frogs.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Rowing finishes 2022 season at Big 12 Championship

The West Virginia University rowing team finished its 2022 season at the Big 12 Championship on Sunday, May 15, on Lake Walter E. Long in Austin, Texas, hosted by Texas. The Longhorns won all five races to collect the 2022 Big 12 Rowing Championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA field. This marks Texas’ seventh consecutive Conference title and 11th in the last 13 years.
AUSTIN, TX
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Lands Huge Texas Transfer

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers just got a lot better!. Tre Mitchell, a 6’9 forward/center originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has committed to play for the Mountaineers. Mitchell played for the Texas Longhorns last season, but prior to joining Texas, Mitchell was dominant at UMASS, where...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
State
Oklahoma State
WOWK

WVU falters in Norman to begin series

The West Virginia University baseball team opened a Big 12 Conference series at No. 21 Oklahoma with a 15-1 loss on Friday night at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The Mountaineers (29-19, 10-9 Big 12) were limited to just three hits in the affair, as OU (30-17, 12-8 Big 12) led wire-to-wire. Junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Watters took the loss on the mound for WVU, while Oklahoma’s Jake Bennett was awarded the win.
NORMAN, OK
WOWK

WVU rowing set for Big 12 Championship

The West Virginia University rowing team will travel to Austin, Texas, on Sunday, May 15, to face a group of six other schools in the Big 12 Championship, hosted by Texas, on Lake Walter E. Long in Austin, with the races scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., ET. WVU will...
AUSTIN, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Huggins Building a Powerhouse Through the Portal

Morgantown, West Virginia – With the addition of former Texas center Tre Mitchell, the West Virginia Mountaineers have moved up to the #2 team in the nation in incoming transfers. While Bob Huggins has not been a fan or proponent of the new transfer rules, Huggins is now learning...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Mazey
WOWK

UC wins Mountain East Conference title

Charleston is headed to the NCAA Tournament. Huntington church is trying to bounce back after …. More storms possible Sunday – but a lot of dry spots, …. State Police cracking down on speeders in work zones. Flood clean up continues: ‘It’s one step at a time’
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK

Long on TBT: “some of the most fun I’ve ever had”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer basketball is in James Long’s blood. He grew up a Mountaineer fan, donned the Flying WV as a player and assistant coach, and now has the opportunity to coach some of those guys he grew up watching inside the WVU Coliseum. For the second...
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Greyhound passengers stranded in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Greyhound Bus passengers were stuck waiting to catch their bus out of Pittsburgh. Some riders had been stuck inside the terminal for hours, or in some cases, even days.Greyhound told KDKA that the issue arose from a network delay due to cancellations out of New York City.In return, that has impacted Pittsburgh and the departing passengers.One woman, who had been traveling since Thursday, said she spent hours in several different cities while trying to get to her destination.She's not the only one sharing these issues."It comes over the speakers that 'all buses are delayed until further notice...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWK

GW shocks St. Albans

GW wins the section and will play Greenbrier East. More storms possible Sunday – but a lot of dry spots, …. State Police cracking down on speeders in work zones. Flood clean up continues: ‘It’s one step at a time’. Scioto deputies search for burglary suspect. UPDATE:...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goose#Wvu#State College#Penn State#The Nittany Lions#Panthers#Division#Psu
butlerradio.com

Mars And Seneca Valley Ready For Prom Weekend

A couple of high schools are getting ready for prom this weekend.. Students in Mars will have their prom tonight at the Marriott in Cranberry. The evening runs from 6:45-11 p.m. with the theme of “Masquerade.”. Seneca Valley students will have a “Night at the Casino”, for their prom...
MARS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia announces plans for new expressway connection

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice visited the site of a planned $147 million highway project that will connect Welch to the Coalfields Expressway.The five-mile stretch of highway is expected to be completed in 2026."This announcement today means we are one step closer to bringing this area of West Virginia to the world once and for all," Justice said in a media release. "We have waited and waited in southern West Virginia for way too long."Justice announced Friday that Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Kentucky, won the bid to build the new highway.The governor's office said plans are in the works to build a five-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway from Mullens to Twin Falls State Park, and a three-mile link from Twin Falls toward Pineville.The four-lane Coalfields Expressway that runs from Raleigh County to Wyoming County opened in 2020.
WELCH, WV
WBOY 12 News

Weekend Outlook: May 14 & 15

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With summer and good weather ahead of us, activities in north central West Virginia are not hard to find. It’s looking like it might be a little stormy this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t fun events and things to do. Here is a list of some of the things going […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WOWK 13 News

What is the best Mexican restaurant in West Virginia?

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAZ

West Virginia Lucky Bears

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Lucky Bears is a social engagement project to get people into the woods and connected to the nature that is integral to Appalachian culture. It encourages environmental and cultural awareness, a positive mindset, West Virginians making their own luck, acknowledging their strength, and changing the narrative.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Your Radio Place

Win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets HERE

AVC Communications wants to send you to the Pittsburgh Zoo! Sign up below for a chance to win a pair of Pittsburgh Zoo tickets for the 2022 season. Contest ends at midnight Thursday, May 19 and winners will be drawn on Friday, May 20. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified. For more information about the Pittsburgh Zoo Click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWK

Full moon fever and heat!

Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater takes a look at tonight's lunar eclipse and a potential run at 90 degrees this week!. Huntington church is trying to bounce back after …. More storms possible Sunday – but a lot of dry spots, …. GW shocks St. Albans. DuPont Middle School Spring Concert.
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy