ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, TN

Four student-athletes from Daniel Boone signed D-One N-L-I’s

By Kenny Hawkins
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13FiaG_0fcTTXar00

Gray, TN — It was a busy day of signing around the Tri-Cities, especially at Daniel Boone high school where 13 athletes put pen to paper including 4 D-ones.

On the football field the Trailblazer’s “Big man” 6-foot- two 285-pound Peyton Ford a 5-A All-State lineman signed with new head coach George Quarles and the ETSU Buccaneers…
Ford has been the anchor on the line at guard for the last 3 seasons and now he’s excited to be staying close to home and playing the defending SoCon champions

From the track and field team, Eli Penix who re-wrote the track record book at Daniel Boone one of the top programs in the state signed a National Letter of Intent with Samford University in Alabama…
Penix has dominated the shot put with a throw of 65 feet 4 inches and discus at 180′ 80″ and now he would like to do the same in the Southern Conference…

Cross country runner and track athlete Levi Streeval, will run for the David Lipscomb Bisons next season…
Streeval has been unstoppable in the half-mile and here lately he’s added the 800 and 1600 meters… The senior had battled through injuries but is now ready to make the mid-state university better in its running program…

Also from the track and field team to sign a D-One N-L-I was Conner Wingfield… With family and friends looking on Wingfield put pen to paper and signed with the Univ of Colorado.

Winfield, a conference and regional cross country champion during his career and state cross country meet participant was sold on the area of Boulder first.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
wcyb.com

Sullivan East grad, current Tennessee Vol Davis to hold football camp

(WCYB) — Tennessee offensive lineman Dayne Davis is returning home next month to hold his first football camp. The Bluff City native announced on Twitter the Dayne Davis Football Camp will take place June 18 at Sullivan East High School, Davis' alma mater. Some other notable Tennessee Volunteers expected...
BLUFF CITY, TN
WJHL

Former football star Tim Tebow speaks at Freedom Hall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former NFL Player Tim Tebow spoke at Freedom Hall Sunday, sharing a message of finding hope, faith and a purpose for life with local teens. It marked Tebow’s first visit to East Tennessee in a while, but he said he was excited to be back. “My brother played at Carson-Newman […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Hokies, Lady Vols to host NCAA Softball Regionals

(WJHL) – Both Virginia Tech and Tennessee softball heard their names called as regional hosts for the 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament. After a stellar 41-7 campaign, the Hokies are the No. 3 seed in the entire tournament and will play host for the first time in program history. Virginia Tech claimed an ACC regular season […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ETSU men’s golf opens NCAA Regional play Monday

COLUMBUS, OH (WJHL) – After earning a SoCon championship by a staggering 19 strokes, the Bucs travel to Ohio State for the Columbus Regional of the NCAA Tournament. ETSU will send out Archie Davies, Remi Chartier, Mats Ege, Ben Carberry and Algot Kleen on Monday morning with a chance to bring home a second-consecutive regional […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gray, TN
Sports
City
Gray, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Winfield, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Alabama State
Johnson City Press

Three tied and surprised at Webster Junior Championship

ABINGDON, Va. — The three players tied atop the leaderboard of the Bill Webster Junior Golf Championship were unanimous in their assessments of the first round. They all felt they could have played better and they were all surprised to be in the lead. Tucker McLain, Alex Broyles and...
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

ETSU’s Harris high on prospects for 2022-23 season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 2022 East Tennessee State Game Time Tour was a real hit with the fans this spring, as man Bucs supporters were able to interact and chat with some of the school’s head coaches. Few carried a bigger smile throughout the weeks than women’s basketball head coach, Simon Harris. He […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton Pickleball league welcomes Hall of Fame inductee for lessons

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Pickle ball players gathered in Elizabethton today for a lesson. Gigi LeMaster, a six-time US Open champion and 2021 Pickleball Hall of fame inductee, coached a two-day clinic at the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Center, according to a release from the city. Everyone from beginners to advanced players was welcome to […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Locals rack up big at Section 1-AAA track champs

KNOXVILLE — The sun was hot, but the track was hotter for Saturday’s Section 1-AAA outdoor track and field championships at Hardin Valley Academy. The top four in each event qualified for the state meet in Murfreesboro in roughly a week and half. Local teams fared well against...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Boone
Person
Levi
Person
Peyton Ford
WJHL

Quarles discusses signing of Daniel Boone’s Peyton Ford

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State’s Game Time Tour came to a close in Johnson City on Thursday night, as the university’s head coaches prepare for the summer ahead. Shortly after the summer will come a new season for fall sports – including the football squad. It will be the first season at […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Phoenix topple Valkyrie in Women’s Football Alliance matchup

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pair of 3-1 teams met on the gridiron in Elizabethton on Saturday night, as the East Tennessee Valkyrie hosted the Carolina Phoenix at T.A. Dugger Middle School. The visitors jumped out to a quick 24-0 lead, but the Valkyrie would respond in the second quarter. After a lengthy drive down […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Virginia High bests Scarlet Hurricanes in SWD showdown

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – The Bearcats never trailed on the road Friday night, as they topped Marion, 6-1. With the win, Virginia High and Tazewell finish the regular season tied atop the Southwest District. The two teams will play a single playoff game at Southwest Virginia Community College on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The winner […]
MARION, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Samford University#American Football#D One N L#The Tri Cities#Trailblazer#The Etsu Buccaneers#Ford#Socon#The David Lipscomb Bisons
WJHL

Graduates cross the stage at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – 235 graduates crossed the stage at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Saturday. The ceremony took place at the David J. Prior Convocation Center. Graduates joined more than 16,000 alumni from the college. “You have a promising future and you have choices to make and much work to do. […]
WISE, VA
WJHL

ETSU blasted by Spartans, Barth’s hitting streak comes to an end

GREENSBORO, NC (WJHL) – UNC Greensboro responded to their Friday night loss early and often on Saturday afternoon, plating 15 runs to down the Bucs in North Carolina. The Spartans scored in five of the eight innings in which they batted, including a seven-run explosion in the sixth. ETSU’s Hunter Loyd struggled with his command […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Johnson City Press

Canipe captures Southeast Super Trucks win at Kingsport Speedway

KINGSPORT — DJ Canipe “flipped the switch” in his favor Saturday night at Kingsport Speedway. Having trouble with his own truck, he asked to switch vehicles with his good friend Clark Houston prior to the 50-lap Southeast Super Trucks feature. Since Canipe is racing for series points, Houston obliged and let Canipe drive his No. 6 Chevrolet.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy