Severe Weather Statement issued for Buena Vista by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Monday morning around 1000 AM CDT. Target Area: Wabasha The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From late Thursday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. At 13.0 feet, The railroad underpass on Highway 60 may be flooded. Flooding is also possible along Lawrence Boulevard and Main Street East. Some businesses near the river may be flooded. At 13.5 feet, Water begins to go over highway 60. Flooding also impacts the lower level of slippery`s restaurant. At 14.0 feet, Wisconsin Highway 35 between Maiden Rock and Stockholm may experience flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

WABASHA COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO