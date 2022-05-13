Featured Local Job: Cabinet Installer

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA is hiring to fill several positions at the Clarion County YMCA and Oil City YMCA. The YMCA is hiring Lifeguards to work at the YMCA swimming pool and Two Mile Run Crosby Beach. Must be a certified lifeguard and be at least 16 years old. Apply in-person at the Oil City YMCA. Applications are available at www.oilcityymca.org/resources. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. Submit application to Jennifer McClellan, Aquatics Director, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA.
Comments / 0