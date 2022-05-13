ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeper, PA

Featured Local Job: Cabinet Installer

By Tyler Ochs
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a cabinet installer to join their team. Duties will include helping deliver and install kitchen cabinets, appliances, lighting, and countertops. Interested applicants...

WTAJ

Free concert, community yard sale this weekend in Duncansville

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two fun filled community activities will be occurring this weekend in Duncansville. The first is a free concert taking place on Friday, May 13 at the Duncansville Memorial Park. Stephanie & the Wild Hearts will be kicking off the Park Jam at 6 p.m. and will feature a food truck […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
explore venango

Main Street Market Named Franklin’s Business of the Year

FRANKLIN, Pa. – Jimmy and Cathe Miller might have been surprised, but no one else in the room seemed to be when the couple’s Main Street Market was named the Business of the Year by the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce. The announcement capped off the chamber’s 109th Anniversary Celebration Thursday evening at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.
FRANKLIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New firm to add jobs after settling into former JCPenney building site in Lower Burrell

The buyer of the former JCPenney building in Lower Burrell plans to bring some jobs with them after they renovate and settle in to the site, which has sat empty for 17 years. Earlier this week, Schaedler Yesco, an electrical distribution and supply company in O’Hara’s RIDC Park, announced it is buying the nearly 185,000-square-foot building in Burrell Plaza. It plans to open in summer 2023, company officials said.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown rolling out new programs with ARPA funding

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)-Multiple new programs are coming to Johnstown residents, businesses, and non-profits with the help of the American Rescue Plan funding. Johnstown received over 30 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act. Seven million of those dollars will allocate to these new programs. The City Manager, Ethan Imhoff, said that through multiple hearings […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
City
Leeper, PA
MyChesCo

$14 Million in Tax Credits Approved to Support 197 Early-Stage, Technology-Oriented Businesses, Entrepreneurs in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval this week of $14 million in Keystone Innovation Zone (KIZ) tax credits for 197 early-stage technology companies across Pennsylvania. “It’s vital to support our tech entrepreneurs here at home and foster their growth,” Gov. Wolf said. “These tax credits help...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – WE SOLD IT!

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. The Perry Wellington Realty team is bringing back a popular segment called “WE SOLD IT!”. 1413 11TH AVENUE “BOLD”, ALTOONA – LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745. DETAILS: LISTING PRICE: $425,000 SOLD PRICE: $425,000. Fully operational and running restaurant to...
ALTOONA, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Jobs: Multiple Positions Open at YMCAs

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA is hiring to fill several positions at the Clarion County YMCA and Oil City YMCA. The YMCA is hiring Lifeguards to work at the YMCA swimming pool and Two Mile Run Crosby Beach. Must be a certified lifeguard and be at least 16 years old. Apply in-person at the Oil City YMCA. Applications are available at www.oilcityymca.org/resources. Applications will be accepted until positions are filled. Submit application to Jennifer McClellan, Aquatics Director, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA.
OIL CITY, PA
WTAJ

Truck crashes into post office in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews had their hands busy Saturday morning after a truck crashed into a post office in Clearfield County. The Grampian Penn Bloom Volunteer Fire Company got a report at about 10:35 a.m. of a vehicle into the post office on Main Street in Grampian Borough. When they arrived on scene they […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Smoky Cauliflower

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Smoky Cauliflower – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. The smoked Spanish paprika gives a simple side of roasted cauliflower extra depth!. Ingredients. 1 large head cauliflower, broken into 1-inch florets (about 9 cups) 2 tablespoons olive oil. 1 teaspoon smoked paprika. 3/4...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Captured at the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce Gun Bash held recently at Gobbler’s Knob. Photo courtesy Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: New Funding Will Establish Summer Manufacturing Camps, Introduce Students to New Career Options in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT), a charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to introduce students to careers in manufacturing through Summer Manufacturing Camps throughout Pennsylvania. “It is vital for Pennsylvania students to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Rooftop concert series happening in Johnstown until October

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new intimate, open-air concern series is launching on the rooftop at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center in Cambria City. Starting May 28, Jackie’s Garden Works is inviting music lovers of all ages to enjoy live performances along with food and drinks provided by Downtown Johnstown’s Stadium Pub & […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YourErie

Electric rates expected to jump in June

Electrical rates are on their way up in the coming weeks. Rate hikes are expected to jump in June 2022. These are increases you will see in your July 2022 electric bill. For Penelec customers, it will mean another $16 a month or so for average use. The Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC) said you can […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Centre County home ravaged by late-night fire

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County home was ravaged by a fire late Wednesday night, despite the best efforts of firefighters. Crews were called to the home on Mountain Road in Harris Township just before midnight on Wednesday, April 11, when a fire on the porch was first reported. State College Police and […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wdiy.org

Pennsylvania Parents Left Searching for Baby Formula Amid Nationwide Shortage

A nationwide shortage of some types of baby formula has local parents scrambling. WESA’s Kate Giammarise has the details. Kate Giammarise focuses her reporting on poverty, social services and affordable housing. Before joining WESA, she covered those topics for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for nearly five years; prior to that, she spent several years in the paper’s Harrisburg bureau covering the legislature, governor and state government. She was part of the P-G staff that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting on the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
deltanews.tv

Gov. Wolf Calls for $2​,000 payments for Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf called on legislators Friday to fund the PA Opportunity Program, which would send checks of up to $2,000 to millions of Pennsylvanians. Gov. Wolf was joined by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally act to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send ​checks of up to $2,000 to ​millions of Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

