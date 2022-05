BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Men’s golf team finished third at the NCAA Bryan Regional held at Traditions Club to advance to the NCAA Championships. The Aggies were six over par in the final round to finish the 54 hole tournament with a team total of four under par. Arizona won the tournament with a three day total of 13 under. Pepperdine was second at eight under. Georgia and Kansas rounded out the top five.

BRYAN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO