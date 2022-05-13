ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Saba County, TX

Large Wildfire Burning near McCulloch / San Saba County Line

By rwturner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information – The Forest Service responded to a request for assistance...

CBS DFW

Severe thunderstorm watch for parts of North Texas until 1 a.m.

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A complex of storms has developed in Eastern Oklahoma ahead of a cold front and is working its way towards the Red River.The current Severe thunderstorm warning is for large hail to 2" in diameter and 60 mph wind gusts.These storms will move into our NE counties and continue the threat of large hail and wind gusts to 60 mph.A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for counties along the Red River until 1am.The SPC keeps the strongest storms tracking east of I-35 and north of I-20.  A couple of the models also have the storms following that path, but they are also slower and behind on the current storms locations.The NAM seems to be handling them the best right now.And it brings the storms further west, moving them through Collin, Denton and Dallas counties.We will continue to monitor their progress.Unfortunately, this doesn't bode well for our viewing of the Lunar Eclipse.And in case you didn't hear, we set a new temperature record today!We have another hot week on the way.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Search area for missing inmate scaled down in size but not manpower

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The search for a missing inmate in Leon County has yielded no results over the weekend, but officials are ramping up efforts to find him. “Today we have got numerous teams on horseback and well as canine patrols that are sweeping the area that we suspect he is still in,” said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Robert Hurst.
CENTERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Isolated storms and strong winds possible

This afternoon isolated storms are possible northwest of the Austin area. While no severe weather is expected, strong winds are likely. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.
AUSTIN, TX
KFOX 14

Two people sent to hospital following rollover accident in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — Emergency crews are responding to a rollover accident that happened on Gateway West and Yarbrough, according to El Paso Fire Department. According to Fire Dispatchers, two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The call of an accident came in just before...
EL PASO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

'It feels like God just threw a bucket of water on us': Low income communities of color facing increased flood risk from poor infrastructure and development

AUSTIN, Texas — May is typically Texas’ rainiest month. While the state is currently experiencing a drought, that actually increases the risk of flash flooding. Climate change is also causing more frequent and severe flooding from severe weather. Even so, the Texas Department of Insurance reports only 14%...
AUSTIN, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge experiences damage from storm that moved through area Friday, May 13

Breckenridge and Stephens County residents experienced some damage from a storm system that moved through the area this evening, Friday, May 13. In Breckenridge, there were reports of hail that was between golf ball- and baseball-sized. Some residents reported damage to their vehicles. Additionally, the National Theatre suffered some roof damage and has had to cancel the showing of the movie “Dog,” which had been scheduled for Saturday night.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
KVUE

Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Intersection rollover closes Western and Paramount

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Fire Department on social media, the intersection of Western and Paramount was closed Friday around 1:30 p.m. after a rollover crash. Fire department officials advised drivers to avoid the area as crews worked to respond to the accident. Drivers should consider a different route or expect delays, […]
AMARILLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Concho Valley Farmers Market Holds Delightful Opening with All Kinds of Goodies

The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ValleyCentral

Fire destroys 12 vehicles, investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a large fire that resulted in 12 vehicles being left at a “complete loss.” Brownsville Fire Department responded to a fire around 11 a.m. on Saturday at 21 Sam Perl Blvd. near the Gateway International Bridge. According to Assistant Chief Sam Padilla […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Environment
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for May 6-12, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 6-12, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Guadalupe Silva Cantu, 90, of Pleasanton, formerly of Brownwood

Guadalupe Silva Cantu, 90, of Pleasanton, Texas formerly of Brownwood passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 PM with a Rosary from 7:00 – 8:00 PM in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel Monday, May 16, 2022. Funeral Service...
BROWNWOOD, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco 'mall-to-mall' project brings new closures

The $55 million “mall-to-mall” project to add continuous frontage roads and replace bridges on a stretch of Loop 340 will cause closures of various lanes and a section of Exchange Parkway starting Monday, Texas Department of Transportation officials said. Crews with Webber Construction will fully close Exchange Parkway...
WACO, TX

