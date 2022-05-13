The 10 Most Nail-Biting Moments in 'Better Call Saul', From Season 1 to Season 5

[Editor's Note: On the Count of Three centers on suicidal characters. If you are considering self-harm, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255]A Sundance film that was first seen by select audiences nearly two years ago, On the Count Of Three is finally getting a release this Friday. One of the most audacious yet intriguing directorial debuts of recent memory, it sees the talented stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael working behind and in front of the camera in a film about two friends who form a suicide pact. Because they intend to both gun the other down to definitively put an end to their lives when previous attempts to do so have failed, Carmichael as a conflicted Val and an enigmatic Christopher Abbott as the troubled Kevin decide they can do whatever they want without consequence until then. They hope they can set wrongs from their past right, going to dark and absurd places as it all walks a tenuous, tonal tightrope. It is a film that denies easy catharsis, instead shooting for moments that go from being sweet and sentimental to more upsetting without batting an eye. Taking place over a single day that they plan to be their last, it is a slice of life glimpse of all the joys and tragedies to be found in existence.

