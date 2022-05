T.J. McMillen got an offer from Illinois football on Thursday. He is an IOL from the class of 2023 out of Wheaton, Illinois. McMillen is a 3-star IOL per the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 49 IOL and No. 14 recruit from Illinois from the class of 2023. He also plays on the defensive line as well, coming in at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds. He attends St. Francis High School. The big man has 31 total offers including Illinois, Penn State, Purdue, Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin from the B1G.

WHEATON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO