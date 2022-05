ROTHSCHILD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Police are trying to identify a man suspected of preying on girls at a movie theater. Marathon County Crime Stoppers reports that two 11-year old girls went to a movie at the Cedar Creek Cinema on the evening of May 2. A man approached them and said he worked at the theater. The girls say he asked them to go to another movie and he would pay for their tickets and buy them snacks.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO