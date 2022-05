A search has started for a man who is believed to be missing after he jumped in the Colorado River earlier this morning, Rifle Police Chief Debra Funston said. Funston said a report of a white male jumping into the Colorado River from an old bridge came in Friday morning. Since then, Funston said the Rifle Police Department nor the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office have not been able to use a search boat because of the strong current.

