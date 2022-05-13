$6 million in state budget could go to Voluntary Action Center for a homeless center

Long time Boone County civic leader and former member of the Missouri House of Representatives, Larry Edward Mead, 83, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in Columbia, Missouri.Mr. Mead was born March 1, 1938, to Ralph and Marie (McFarland) Mead in Avon, Illinois. He earned a BA in agriculture from Western Illinois University in 1961, with minors in journalism and business administration. Upon graduation, Larry moved to Columbia, Missouri to join the staff of Sheep Breeder Magazine, which under his management became the premier publication of the Purebred Sheep Industry. For 55 years Larry managed the Midwest Stud Ram Sale, the largest annual individual sheep show and sale in the world. Many breed sales records for price were broken and established at this sale. He was known as a driving force in the United States Purebred Sheep Industry. Larry Mead’s civic involvement included leadership roles in Jaycees and Rotary. He served as a Boone County Commissioner (1971-1973) and five terms as a member of the Missouri House of Representatives. He was active with Boone County 4-H Foundation, the Salvation Army Board and Youth in Agricultural State Fair Committee.Larry was married to the love of his life, Kathleen C (Phillips) Mead for more than 60 years. Survivors also include son Stuart B Mead of Salt Lake City, and daughter Angela M. (Jamie) McGeorge of Columbia and many beloved nieces and nephews.Larry was known by friends and associates for his engaging and genuine caring personality, great smile, service to others, comical pranks, positive attitude, energy, outstanding memory and love of people.A Celebration of Life will be held May 21, 2022 3:00-5:00 pm at Parker-Millard Funeral Service in Columbia, MO. In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation in Larry’s name to the following organizations or an organization of your choice:-Boone Hospital Foundation Palliative/Hospice Care 1600 E. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201 -Missouri 4-H Foundation 109 Whitten Hall, Columbia, MO 65211-The Salvation Army 1108 West Ash St, Columbia, MO 65203Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.

