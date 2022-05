The Chicago Academy for the Arts is celebrating its 40th year in 2022.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will proclaim Saturday, May 14 as The Chicago Academy for the Arts Day in Chicago. Later that day, the school is having a gala celebration.

Notable alumni of the school include Cecily Strong, Lara Flynn Boyle, Justin Tranter, Lalah Hathaway, Tom Gold and Kevin Mimms.