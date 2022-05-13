Small migrant boat stopped off the Florida Keys as surge continues

MARATHON (CBSMiami/FKNB) – A rescued juvenile male bottlenose dolphin, flown from Texas to the Marathon-based Dolphin Research Center seven weeks ago, was successfully moved to the facility’s primary dolphin lagoon Thursday — a move that marks his final integration into a “forever family” of other permanent dolphin residents. “Ranger,” has convalesced and been monitored over the last several weeks in a specially designed medical quarantine pool to increase his eating and weight, and strengthen both his immune system and his bond with human caregivers. He was rescued nearly one year ago after being discovered stranded in waters around Goose Island State Park...

MARATHON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO