ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Small migrant boat stopped off the Florida Keys as surge continues

By David Goodhue
flkeysnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonroe County sheriff’s deputies working marine patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard stopped a small migrant boat off the Florida Keys Thursday morning. The small wooden sailboat was first spotted by a boater...

www.flkeysnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
fox13news.com

USCG: Body of missing woman found off Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. - Officials are investigating after the body of a missing woman was found off the coast of the Florida Keys. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a good Samaritan found the body of 28-year-old Jewel Hammond Friday afternoon, approximately 200 yards off Mule Key, which is west of Key West.
KEY WEST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Pine Key, FL
Monroe County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, FL
WFLA

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Florida soldier killed by bear during training in Alaska

St. AUGUSTINE, FLA. (WSVN) -Tragedy struck during what was supposed to be routine training for a soldier. “Definitely our hero,” said Joy Plant. Joy can’t help but well up with pride when she speaks about her son Seth Plant, a U.S. Army staff sergeant from St. Augustine. Seth,...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Haiti#Patrol Boat#Shoal#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard
wfsu.org

Florida strives to uncover lost history, hidden away in forgotten graveyards

Much of Florida's history is literally underfoot. Now there is now a major effort to find and preserve the state's many lost cemeteries where that history resides. Barbara Clark, regional director of the Florida Public Archeology Network, was giving dozens of people a Saturday morning tour of Tallahassee's Old City Cemetery. She stopped at a grave marker for Thomas Brown, who died in 1867.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Central Florida woman illegally passing a vehicle dies after crashing into concrete pole, deputies say

POINCIANA, Fla. – A vehicle crash claimed the life of a Kissimmee woman Saturday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Keishly Malave, 30, was traveling north on Country Club Road in Poinciana around 10:30 a.m. As she approached Wedge Lane, deputies say Malave crossed the double yellow lines on the road and began going northbound in the southbound lane to illegally pass a Nissan Altima.
POINCIANA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
CBS Miami

Orphaned Dolphin Finds Forever Home In Florida Keys

MARATHON (CBSMiami/FKNB) – A rescued juvenile male bottlenose dolphin, flown from Texas to the Marathon-based Dolphin Research Center seven weeks ago, was successfully moved to the facility’s primary dolphin lagoon Thursday — a move that marks his final integration into a “forever family” of other permanent dolphin residents. “Ranger,” has convalesced and been monitored over the last several weeks in a specially designed medical quarantine pool to increase his eating and weight, and strengthen both his immune system and his bond with human caregivers. He was rescued nearly one year ago after being discovered stranded in waters around Goose Island State Park...
MARATHON, FL
blackchronicle.com

Family missing following ‘religious sabbatical’ to south Florida

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a young family who hasn’t been heard from since early March. Thirty-two-year-old Justin, 30-year-old Jennifer and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles left southwest Missouri on a “religious sabbatical” to Florida at the end of February, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Jennifer’s family last heard from her on March 6, and investigators were able to track the family to south Florida.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
thebluepaper.com

Water Quality: Are Fish Addicted to Key West Drugs?

A bonefish caught in the Lakes Passage just northwest of Key West harbor was found to have a schizophrenia drug in its bloodstream at a level 296 times the amount normally prescribed to a person. “It also had 8 anti-depressants at 10 to 300 times the human concentration,” says Florida International University (FIU) associate professor Dr. Jennifer Rehage. Two weeks ago Dr. Rehage and FIU PhD candidate Nick Castillo shared the staggering results of a three-year study of the impact of pharmaceuticals on bonefish in South Florida waters with members of Florida Bay Forever.
KEY WEST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy