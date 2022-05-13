ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes issues urgent do-not-drive recall for 292,000 SUVs

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Mercedes-Benz has told 292,000 SUV owners to stop driving their vehicle until it has undergone a safety check. The automaker is recalling certain model year 2006-2012 ML, GL, and R-Class vehicles over a potential problem with the vehicles’ brakes. It considers the issue so serious that it doesn’t...

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

As its name implies, the all-electric 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS is the high-riding SUV alternative to the company's large, slicked-back EQS luxury sedan. The two share a platform and myriad other components and have identical wheelbases, but only the SUV offers a third row and seats for up to seven. Its interior feels airier than the sedan thanks to extra headroom, and its design and material quality are equally high-end and similarly attractive. It's also available with Mercedes' new 56-inch Hyperscreen, but while we're dazzled by the massive glass panel's Starship Enterprise appearance—it stretches across the dashboard from door to door—we're put off by its lack of physical controls. The lineup includes the rear-drive, 355-hp EQS480+ and the all-wheel-drive, 536-hp EQS580, both of which we expect to at least 300 miles of estimated range.
Motor1.com

Mercedes Recalls 292,287 Models For Possible Brake Failure

CBS New York

Mercedes recalls 292K vehicles for potential brake failure

DETROIT — Mercedes-Benz is telling the owners of more than 292,000 vehicles in the U.S. to stop driving them due to a problem that could cause the brakes to fail.The German automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so the owners can get them to a dealership for service. The recall covers certain ML, GL and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years.Mercedes says in documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that moisture can get into a brake booster housing and cause corrosion. That can cause a vacuum leak,...
TechRadar

You can forget about buying an electric VW, Audi or Porsche in 2022

If you’re keen to board the electric car bandwagon in 2022, you may have to look beyond models from brands under the Volkswagen umbrella. According to a recent Financial Times report, the company’s CEO, Herbert Diess, has revealed that Volkswagen is “basically sold out [of] electric vehicles in Europe and in the United States” for the remainder of the year.
Fox News

The first Ferrari SUV will have an amazing engine

Ferrari's first SUV could've had a V8, but it looks like it will be powered by something a little more special. The Italian automaker tweeted on Wednesday that "A new #Ferrari is coming. Born without compromises, unmistakably Ferrari at heart. Powered by our iconic V12 engine. Stay tuned…" The...
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Mustang Convertible Costs More Than A Porsche 911

The Ford Mustang is currently the world's best selling sports car, and with good reason; it's attractive, affordable, entertaining to drive, and offers impressive bang for your buck. Drive through any city in the US and you're guaranteed to spot a Ford Mustang in some state of tune. We've seen some beautifully modified examples in our time, and retro-modded classic Mustangs are fetching insane prices these days, but what about modern examples?
CarBuzz.com

The Greatest Cadillacs Of All Time

You don't get to be the second most referenced car brand in music without a long history of culture-defining cars. The legendary career criminal Al Capone drove a bulletproof 1928 Cadillac and, through the 1970s and 1980s, no gangster movie was complete without a Cadillac. This was the American way to display wealth and success, whether earned honestly or not. Cadillac peaked with movie and music stars from the 1930s to the 1960s but has never left the limelight. At the turn of the century, and at just the right moment, Cadillac dug deep and committed to moving on from luxury barges and into the realm of luxury SUVs. Today it competes directly with the European brands dominating the premium sports sedan and coupe markets.
Robb Report

First Drive: The New Maserati Grecale Trofeo Is an SUV With the Heart—and Grunt—of a Supercar

Click here to read the full article. It could have been a scene straight out of a Fellini movie. A weather-beaten Italian signore riding his putt-putting Vespa on the outskirts of Italy’s car-crazy Milan. He pulls up alongside our sunflower-yellow Maserati Grecale Trofeo at a stoplight, flashes a big, toothy grin and ever-so-slowly begins clapping his hands in applause. His words are unmistakable. Che bella macchina. What a beautiful car. To show him just how bella this macchina is, it’s hard to resist the theatrical. The red light turns to green, the Corsa (track) setting is dialed up, foot flat to...
CarBuzz.com

Next Porsche Panamera Spied With Totally New Cabin

Most of the Porsche news of late has surrounded the automaker's upcoming entry into the pinnacle of motorsport and its new 911 Sport Classic special edition. But the German brand renowned for its sports cars is also pretty adept at producing luxury vehicles such as the Porsche Panamera, and it's got an all-new model on the way. We first got a look at a pre-production prototype undergoing testing at the top of the year, but these spy shots were captured from a distance. Now our photographic sleuths have got a closer look and revealed that the cabin will be endowed with plenty of tech in the automaker's now-traditional ergonomic layout.
CarBuzz.com

The New BMW X7 Looks Incredible in Frozen Portimao Blue

The new BMW X7 isn't coming until later this year, but the automaker is already showing off its latest creation. At a recent tennis tournament in Munich, BMW brought out a 2023 X7 M60i in a unique Frozen Portimao Blue paint color. The new SUV's look may have caused controversy, but there's no denying that this color is an amazing pairing for the vehicle.
The Associated Press

Mercedes tells owners of 292K vehicles to stop driving them

Motor1.com

Stock VW Golf GTI Clubsport Hits 184 MPH In Acceleration Test Thanks To Physics

It was in late 2020 when Volkswagen introduced the most potent version among all front-wheel-drive Golfs from the Mk8 era. We're talking about the Clubsport, which bridges the gap between the regular Grand Tourer Injection and the all-paw R. Even though it has nearly 300 horsepower on tap, it doesn't necessarily excel in terms of top speed since it's still electronically capped at 250 km/h (155 mph).
CNET

This Mercedes 300SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe May Have Sold for a Record $142M

Back in March 2020, just mere days before the world shut down, I was touring Mercedes-Benz's secret Holy Halls. These unmarked warehouses in an undisclosed location in Stuttgart, Germany, hold hundreds of treasures, the rarest and coolest cars in the brand's collection that are either too special for or just won't fit in the massive public Mercedes-Benz Museum. Among the dozens of Formula 1 cars, irreplaceable prototypes, Popemobiles and other jaw-dropping automobiles sat one of the only two 1955 300SLR Uhlenhaut Coupes ever to exist, with the other residing in the museum. (The only reason I got the above photo is because I smartly brought my film camera, as modern tech isn't allowed inside due to geotagging.) In an unprecedented turn of events, that exact car may have just been sold for a record-breaking $142 million.
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno checks out an SR20-powered Datsun 1600 restomod

The Datsun 1600 laid the foundation for the 240Z and the line of Nissan Z sports cars that followed. Mike Spagnola of Purpose Built Motors respected that heritage while upgrading a 1600's performance to turn it into a tasteful restomod that recently appeared on "Jay Leno's Garage." In addition to...
