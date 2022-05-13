Mercedes issues urgent do-not-drive recall for 292,000 SUVs

As its name implies, the all-electric 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS is the high-riding SUV alternative to the company's large, slicked-back EQS luxury sedan. The two share a platform and myriad other components and have identical wheelbases, but only the SUV offers a third row and seats for up to seven. Its interior feels airier than the sedan thanks to extra headroom, and its design and material quality are equally high-end and similarly attractive. It's also available with Mercedes' new 56-inch Hyperscreen, but while we're dazzled by the massive glass panel's Starship Enterprise appearance—it stretches across the dashboard from door to door—we're put off by its lack of physical controls. The lineup includes the rear-drive, 355-hp EQS480+ and the all-wheel-drive, 536-hp EQS580, both of which we expect to at least 300 miles of estimated range.

