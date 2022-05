The Philadelphia 76ers fell short of their title aspirations on Thursday as the top-seeded Miami Heat eliminated them in the Eastern Conference semifinals. It was a disappointing ending to the season, but Joel Embiid was clearly hurt and James Harden failed to live up to expectations. That being said, the Sixers do have a future star in second-year guard Tyrese Maxey, who showed serious promise all season long. His first move right after Philly was knocked out proves just how great of a player and human being he really is.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO