A Hāmākua couple with a legacy of conserving is continuing their quest to help the land. Lois and Dick Robbins have maintained their annual contribution to The Nature Conservancy in Hawai‘i as a long-term investment in safeguarding its native forests, having donated more than $545,000 over the last 19 years to TNC’s Hawai‘i Island program through the Max and Yetta Karasik Family Foundation.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO